Firstpost launches season 4 of 9 Months, parenting series to focus on kids from toddlers to pre-teens

Firstpost's comprehensive show on parenting and childcare, 9 Months, has returned with its fourth season which premiered on 30 September, 2019. The launch of the new season witnessed a blogger's meet in Mumbai comprising a panel discussion between actors Malini Kapoor, Suchitra Pillai and chef Rakhee Vaswani among others that provided a take on parenting through their hands-on experiences.

While season three of the parenting show focused on issues such as toddler health, family, child schooling and education, the fourth will primarily discuss issues around children who belong to the pre-school to preteen category. The new season will explore topics such as mental and physical development of the child, school, education and extra-curricular activities, as well as health, nutrition, fitness, parent-child relationship, technology and kids, and sex education among others.

Along with the host Maria Goretti, a mother of two, and other public figures such as Rakshanda Khan and Chahat Khanna, experts like health and fitness coach Dr Anuja Luniya, counselor and psychologist Ridhi Joshi, nutritionist Drishti Bijlani and gynecologist Dr Indu Khosla will also be called upon provide their insights around these pertinent conversations.

Of the show, presented by Asian Paints, Goretti said, "I have had the most amazing time shooting for 9 Months season four. Being a mother myself, I was able to relate to all of the discussions that we had with the experts. Such platforms give different approaches to parenting and I am glad Firstpost came with a show that speaks about something as vital as parenting and childcare."

Throughout its run, the web series has tackled multiple issues around parenting including check-lists for bringing the baby home, skin-care essentials, sleeping patterns and impact of colours on children.

Watch the web series live on Firstpost.com and Momspresso.com.