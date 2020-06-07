You are here:
FirstAct: Watch Theatre Jil Jil Ramamani's Haiku in a Bun

Jun 07, 2020

Three siblings, separated by continents and time-zones, log on to a video-conferencing app to steady each other through a common bereavement. Months into a world-wide shutdown that shows no sign of abating, the family in flux negotiates both personal conflicts and deeper questions thrown up by a zeitgeist that is as improbable as it is inevitable.​​

Also read on Firstpost — FirstAct: Theatre Jil Jil Ramamani's Haiku in a Bun explores relationships and grieving in the time of a pandemic

