FirstAct: Watch OGLAM's Abey Yaar!, a story of five friends reuniting over a video-call that takes an unusual turn

Editor's note: With FirstAct, Firstpost is collaborating with theatre and improv artists from all over India, who'll perform short pieces or readings over a Zoom video-conference call.

After FirstAct's debut show with Improv Comedy Bangalore, followed by Drama Queen's For Tomorrow, and Theatre Jil Jil Ramamani's Haiku in a Bun, we are all set to present our next — Abey Yaar!

***

Abey Yaar! is a critique and social commentary on the prevailing times that are steered heavily by technology and digital existences. Through a seemingly casual, fun reunion of five friends over a Zoom call, the story sheds light on human behaviour driven by social anxiety, issues of gender, caste, class, and everything in between.

Also read on Firstpost: FirstAct: OGLAM's Abey Yaar! vets relationships in a digital age through the lenses of privilege and prejudice

— All Rights Reserved