FirstAct: Watch Drama Queen's play For Tomorrow

For Tomorrow is a devised performance created by documentary theatre maker Anuja Ghosalkar on Zoom, in collaboration with two filmmakers and two actors. Her provocation to the four artists in their 20s was to imagine desire, sexuality, religion, language, and surveillance several years post this pandemic. These five creators — working across four cities and two continents, traversing time zones, geographies and technologies — create brief vignettes of the future.

It unwittingly documents this moment in the life of these young artists and their view of tomorrow because as famous writer Ursula Leguin says, “The Future is a metaphor for now.”

The performance uses Zoom – ordinarily meant for official meetings or teaching — playfully, irreverently to create visually layered narratives of romance, distance, the self, and a vision for tomorrow.

It raises the question of form as well: Is it theatre? Is it a video film? Does this new technology enable a transitional space?

And finally, will the despair and uncertainties of today have mutated into intimate and healing ways of tomorrow?

Note: This performance contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

