Find 6 home remedies to get relief from cough

Getting a cough is perfectly normal. Coughing helps to keep your throat clear from phlegm and other irritants.

However, sustained coughing can also be symptomatic of a number of conditions including an allergy, a viral, or a bacterial infection.

If you're struggling to get rid of a cough, you need to know that most of the coughs do not require treatment. Here are some of the remedies that you can consider for immediate relief.

1. Take Honey

Honey is being used for ages to ease coughs. The reason is that honey is said to act as a demulcent, a substance that soothes mucus membranes. It also has antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that may promote healing.

A spoonful of honey helps to reduce cough-related symptoms in adults as well as kids.

2. Gargling

Add some table salt to warm water and gargle with it. Simple water gargling helps in weakening the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections or common cold and even helps to prevent the infections from happening in the first place.

3. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric is a very common ingredient that is found in almost every Indian household. Its anti-oxidant properties are pretty helpful in dealing with cough.

Mix it with milk and drink it everyday to ease out the symptoms of cough.

4. Drink Spiced Tea

Are you a tea lover? Add ginger, tulsi, and black pepper to it as these three ingredients are pretty useful in dealing with common cold and cough.

5. Use a humidifier to ease chest congestion

You can get some relief from cough by taking a steamy shower or by using a cool humidifier. Humidifiers add moisture to the air and help ease coughing and congestion due to a cold. However, the humidifier should be kept clean and use it as per the instructions given by the manufacturer.

6. Use flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are another effective remedy that is commonly used to cure cough. Boil flaxseeds until it thickens and then strain them. Adding a few drops of lime juice and honey to it helps to provide immediate relief from cough.