Fifty Shades trilogy author EL James to come up with her new novel The Mister on 16 April

EL James, the author of the blockbuster Fifty Shades trilogy, has written a new novel, The Mister, which will be published worldwide in the English language on 16 April, 2019, Vintage Books announced.

According to Vintage, James' upcoming novel will again be a story of sex, wealth and other indulgences, featuring a rich Londoner who "has rarely slept alone."

″The Mister is a contemporary romance set in London, Cornwall and Eastern Europe that introduces readers to the privileged and aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious, talented and beautiful Alessia Demachi, who’s recently arrived in London owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past," the publisher announced.

James, whose Fifty Shades books have sold more than 100 million copies and launched a billion-dollar movie franchise, says The Mister is a modern fairy tale.

"I’m so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world. It’s a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century. Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them," James said in a statement.

James has been recognised as one of Time magazine's ‘Most Influential People in the World’ and Publishers Weekly’s ‘Person of the Year’. Fifty Shades Freed won the Goodreads Choice Award (2012), and Fifty Shades of Grey was selected as one of the 100 Great Reads, as voted by readers, in PBS’s The Great American Read (2018). In the UK, Fifty Shades of Grey won both Popular Fiction and Book of the Year categories at the National Book Awards in 2012.

The Fifty Shades of Grey films, which James co-produced for Universal Pictures, realised more than $1 billion in global box office sales, with the latest movie, Fifty Shades Freed, winning the People’s Choice Award for Drama in 2018.

With inputs from The Associated Press

