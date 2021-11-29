Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
Virgil Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloha was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.
Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.
Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloha was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.
“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH said in a statement.
A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.
“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the statement read.
Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.
also read
Daily Horoscope for 27 November: Check what’s in store for you this Saturday
Those who need advice on financial goals and undertakings will see a bigger and brighter future in this sector. So don’t lose hope and get worried but move on and make the most of what comes next
Daily horoscope for 29 November: Check what's in store for you today
This Monday the Moon will enter its waning crescent phase and complete the cycle from Virgo to Sagittarius
Daily Horoscope for 28 November: Check what’s in store for you this Sunday
Those who need good financial advice and career growth, Sunday’s skies will let your mind be focused and help you in all that you aspire to do. So, be patient and make the most of what comes next