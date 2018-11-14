Family is the focus this World Diabetes Day

Diabetes concerns every family. This is the theme for World Diabetes Day 2018 and 2019. Over the two-year time frame, the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) plans to focus on two things. One: Raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected. Two: Promote the role of the family in the management, care, prevention, and education of diabetes.

A family unit is the first line of attack in the fight against diabetes. There are 425 million people living with diabetes. Most of the cases are type 2 diabetes which is largely preventable through regular physical activity and a healthy and balanced diet. Families have a key role to play in addressing the risk factors for type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes can be expensive for the individual and family. In many countries, the cost of insulin injections and daily monitoring alone can consume half of a family’s average disposable income. Thus the family being aware of the risk factors of diabetes is really crucial.

Diabetes must be fought, not as an individual ailment but as a family issue. Almost 90% of people living with type 2 diabetes are overweight or have obesity. This adds pressure on their body's ability to use insulin to properly control blood sugar levels, and are therefore more likely to develop diabetes.

It is high time that health discussions and healthy food consumption begins right on the family table. The family unit is the best support group any individual can have as they struggle with maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Obesity, Coronary Artery Disease, diabetes are not conditions lurking on the horizon anymore. Danger from them is clear and present. There is an urgent need of searching and adopting a lifestyle which is full of vitality and health. This World Diabetes Day, families must make a commitment to be aware and armed against this silent killer and pledge to make their loved ones diabetes free.

This is a partnered post.