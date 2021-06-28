As per research studies, the prevalence of insomnia during the COVID-19 pandemic was found to be higher in healthcare workers, females and urban citizens.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted our lives in many ways and on many levels. From bringing about a tectonic shift in the ways we function at home and workplaces, to impacting our physical and mental well-being. And this is all in addition to the constant paranoia that one is surrounded with. Be it of the disease itself, its after-effects, or just the sheer uncertainty associated with everything.

"How long is it going to be like this?" "How long will we be able to prevent it?" "Can we at all do something?" "Will we survive?" "Will our dear ones survive?" — numerous questions such as these pop up in our every other minute. Not only when we are awake, up and running, but also when are asleep. And, there are many who can't even sleep. The coronavirus pandemic has made a good sound sleep almost an impossible feat for many across the globe. Doctors and health experts are calling this phenomenon a case of "coronasomnia". In fact, the number of times the word “insomnia” was Googled in 2020 stands way more than it ever had been before.

COVID-19 and insomnia

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions, it was found that bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones, as per a survey by the World Health Organisation. It observes: "Many people may be facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use, insomnia, and anxiety. Meanwhile, COVID-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation, and stroke. People with pre-existing mental, neurological or substance use disorders are also more vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection — they may stand a higher risk of severe outcomes and even death."

Dr Rachel Manber, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Director of the Stanford Sleep Health and Insomnia Program (SHIP), says insomnia disorder and circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders (delayed-type) are the two disorders most likely to be impacted by the pandemic. "Insomnia disorder is characterised by difficulties falling or staying asleep that occur despite having adequate opportunity for sleep that are not better explained by other medical or psychiatric disorders or by use of substances. Circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorder (delayed-type) is experienced as difficulty waking up in the morning and falling asleep at a societal normative time, but when going to bed and waking up at a later time sleep is not an issue," mentions Dr Manber.

What causes coronasomnia?

While other psychological disorders are difficult to detect and diagnose, insomnia is the most prominent and quantifiable as a matter of fact. Sleep is critical to physical and psychological well-being, it enables and even enhances resilience and immunity to fight infections. Lack of sleep leads to a variety of side effects on our metabolic, autonomic, and inflammatory processes.

As per a study published in an international journal, the prevalence of insomnia was found to be higher in healthcare workers, females and urban citizens. The possible reasons listed in the study include increased use of the internet, previous history of medical and psychological problems, relatively low income, relatively younger age (less than 40), decrease in physical activity, lower education etc. In addition to that, insomnia was also found to be higher in family members/relatives or friends of COVID-19 patients or healthcare workers.

The results of the study were consistent with those from previous insomnia epidemiological studies. "Use of internet was also observed to be one of the risk factors for developing insomnia in these studies, we don’t know much about how the internet would affect the prevalence of insomnia. However, it was suggested that less social media exposure, less screen time and less worrying, provides important insight into how internet and social media might influence the development of insomnia among people in general."

How to fight it?

Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO at the Sleep Charity in the UK, says, that it’s common for insomnia to spike after big, negative world events, as reported by the BBC.

“As the pandemic has continued for a significant time period, not just a couple of months, there’s a high possibility that rates of insomnia won’t dip." She further adds: “That’s because if people don’t seek help when they start to suffer with their sleep, the chances are their sleep issues become a sleep disorder, ie, insomnia, and unfortunately there isn’t a quick fix...It’s difficult to break habits that have formed.”

One of the most effective treatments for insomnia is cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) which stresses on addressing the underlying thoughts, feelings and behaviours that are ruining one's sleep. US-based insomnia specialist and founder of DrLullaby app, Dr Lisa Medalie says that realising that you might be struggling to sleep or your child is struggling to sleep is the first step towards beginning to treat coronasomnia, as reported by Fox40.com.

To start off there are some practices and behavioural shifts that can help cope with insomnia. The 25-minute rule is an effective strategical step towards breaking the problematic association of the bed and the brain. If one gets into bed and can’t fall asleep after 25 minutes, or wakes up at night and can’t get back to sleep after 25 minutes, then one shouldn't stay in bed. Instead, getting up and doing some quiet activity would calm the mind and make one drowsy.

“Schedule ‘me time.’ Everybody in the home needs one hour of me time before bed to get into a calm and relaxed space before sleep,” Dr Medalie says. She also advises shutting off all screens and devices one hour before bedtime, as the blue light emitted by the screen of a device prevents the brain from producing melatonin.

Dr Ilene M Rosen, a sleep medicine doctor and associate professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania suggests writing down all our thoughts, especially those that currently bother us. From our work plans to bill payment schedules or simply conversations/phone calls lined up for the next day. "If most of what you’ve written down is stuff that you’re worried about, then crumple up the paper and throw it in the trash – that’s called discharging your thoughts,” she says in an interview with the Irish Times. Dr Rosen adds that the act of dumping our thoughts on a piece of paper and throwing it away is a symbolic gesture that empowers us and calms our mind.

In addition to these small changes, exercising, proper diet, sleep cycles, inhaling fresh oxygen and adequate exposure to sunlight are some of the basic steps that can help us get some sound sleep and feel energised in the age of anxiety.