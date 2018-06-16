Every superhero needs a day off!

Back in 1909, Ms. Sonora Dodd, a loving daughter, was on her way back from Mother’s Day celebrations wondering why there wasn’t a day that honoured fathers. Her dad had been a significant influence in her life, having raised her five siblings and her, single-handedly. It was through her subsequent efforts that the world began to acknowledge the integral role that fathers play.

While Sonora’s father was one of the few who made parenting look easy, most dads find it difficult to balance between work and family commitments. With most of their time divided between clients and bosses, they are often only able to make it home past their kid’s bedtime.

However, even with their busy calendars and perpetually ringing mobile phones, there is a lot that our dads do for us. With the incredible skill of a tightrope walker, they provide for us, act as our support systems, motivate us and offer friendship and guidance in equal measure.

It’s not surprising that in between our wants, needs, and his work life, our dad, often struggles to find the time to do things he wants to do. As a parent, he puts his needs on the backburner to give us the best life. He selflessly puts his hopes of travelling, learning to play an instrument or watching his favourite team play a match on hold, to take us to a theme park, drive us to piano lessons or give us the remote to watch cartoons.

This Father’s Day, celebrate and appreciate the person in your life whom you can count on unconditionally. When we consider all that our fathers do for us, all the sacrifices they’ve made, it is important to honour it all with a day just for our dads.

But, before you jump into making plans on how to surprise your dad and make it the best Father’s Day ever, you need to check out this video. It’s about a daughter surprising her #SuperheroDad on Father’s Day. Who knows you might just get a really good idea of what to do for your dad this Father's Day!

