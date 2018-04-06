Enter the world of Appupen's The Snake and The Lotus: A dark, indie take on superhero comic genre

A new age is dawning. Humans and their machines, if they continue unchecked, threaten the annihilation of nature — nay, existence itself. The Silent Green calls out to all beings, to everyone who remembers the old connections, the idea of life as one interconnected whole.

Graphic novelist, visual artist and musician Appupen has now come out with his latest work, The Snake and the Lotus.

Set in Appupen’s increasingly complex and vivid alternate universe — Halahala — this is a dark, indie take on the superhero comic genre. A world much like our own Earth — with its own complex histories and species that hold up a mirror to the foibles of the human race — Halahala comes alive again through Appupen’s masterful art and myth-building.

A break from his silent comics, The Snake and the Lotus allows the narrator a voice in a typography that Appupen drew and developed for the work (hear him speak about it here). The book, 260 pages of intricate full-page illustrations, is also intended as a tribute to the woodcut novels of Lynd Ward.

Price: Rs 799 | Imprint: Context | Genre: Graphic Novel/Comics | Publisher: Westland | Release Date: 20 March 2018