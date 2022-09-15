Engineers’ Day 2022: History, significance and messages to share on this special day 

Engineers’ Day is marked to recognize and appreciate the contributions that engineers have made to every branch of science and technology in our nation.

The 15th of September is recognized in India as Engineers’ Day in honour of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, known as the ‘Father of Modern Mysore.’ Sir M Visvesvaraya made major contributions to engineering and education. He is regarded as one of the greatest nation-builders and was instrumental in the development of India’s modern dams, reservoirs, and hydropower projects. As chief engineer, Sir MV, as he was often called, oversaw the construction of numerous architectural wonders, such as the flood control system in Hyderabad and the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Karnataka. His excellent social effort earned him the Bharat Ratna award from the Indian government in 1955.

History of Engineers’ Day:

It is crucial to dedicate a day to the engineers of our country. Engineers have made our lives easier in a variety of ways. Every complex procedure has become simpler, and this is entirely due to our extraordinarily talented engineers.

The birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya was designated Engineers’ Day by the Indian government in 1968. Since that time, this day has been observed to recognize and honour all engineers who have been contributing to the development of a modern and developed India.

Significance of Engineers’ Day:

Engineers’ Day is marked to recognize and appreciate the contributions that engineers have made to every branch of science and technology in our nation. Engineers play a very important role in the economic growth and advancement of a country. The day is devoted to honouring upcoming engineering trends as well as past engineering achievements. Engineers’ Day illustrates the significance and importance of engineers in every aspect of our everyday life.

Here are some social media messages that can be shared on the occasion of Engineers’ Day:

This Engineers’ Day, let’s all celebrate the brilliance and inventiveness of these hardworking licensed professionals.

Engineers are people who use their pen and brain to discover the world. Happy Engineers’ Day!

On this Engineer’s Day, I want to honour the great, brilliant, and creative engineers for always striving to provide us with something new.

Everyone assumes that engineering is as simple as taking a stroll through a park. Although, only engineers are familiar with the park’s name and it’s Jurassic Park. Happy Engineers’ Day!

It would have been a very different world to live in if engineers had not come into our life. Happy Engineers Day, and a heartfelt thanks for all these wonderful creations.

In addition to 45 different subjects, engineering also involves the moral analysis of intellectual life. Happy Engineers’ Day!

