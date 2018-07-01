Eleventh Hour: S Husain Zaidi's new thriller weaves a tangled web with politicians, cops and terrorists

New Delhi, 2017. It is nine years since the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and the wounds have still not healed. Especially not for Superintendent of Police Vikrant Singh, who ends up slapping the High Commissioner of Pakistan when he meets him at an event. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, five members of the Indian Mujahideen, arrested by Vikrant, break out of the Central Jail. Vikrant, recently suspended for the diplomatic disaster, is unofficially asked to assist the team tracking the escaped terrorists. In another part of the country, a retired history professor, a heartbroken ex-soldier and a young woman dealing with demons of her own embark on a journey of self-discovery aboard a cruise liner from Mumbai to Lakshadweep. Fate, however, has other plans, and the cruise liner is hijacked.

The following is an excerpt from Eleventh Hour, by veteran journalist S Hussain Zaidi. Reproduced here with permission from HarperCollins India.

***

It had taken the government an hour to decide, but in the end, three IB officers told the PMO that they couldn’t pick anyone better than Sanjay Anand for the job.

Employed with one of the leading television news channels in India, Anand had started out as a crime reporter in Delhi twenty years ago and had climbed up the ranks to become one of the best journalists covering Islamic terrorism. His reports were thoroughly researched and, more importantly, balanced. He was among the few reporters who had not given in to the mass hysteria that television news peddled on a nationwide scale, instead choosing to quietly dish out meaningful and fair reportage. He had fearlessly visited war-torn regions across the country and had also been sent to the Middle East on several occasions, and not once had he displayed any sign of bias in his news reports.

The PMO contacted Anand’s channel and struck a deal. Till the time Anand actually set foot on the hijacked cruise liner, the channel wouldn’t give out any hint of what they were about to show. The editor, who was prone to get excited at the mere mention of an exclusive, threw a fit but ultimately agreed.

Anand and a cameraman were driven to the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi, where they were put aboard a fighter jet and flown to the aircraft carrier. There, they had a brief meeting with Mirza, after which Mirza called up Marwan and told him that they were ready. The journalist and his cameraman set off towards the cruise liner in a lifeboat, while the kitchen crew were lowered into the sea in another.

On boarding the cruise liner, Anand and his cameraman were subjected to a body search, after which they were led to the open-air cafeteria, where Marwan sat, his M4 resting casually across his legs. The camera on the aircraft carrier was zoomed in on the cafeteria as Anand was offered a seat across from Marwan, while his cameraman set up his equipment.

Part of the PMO’s deal with Anand’s employers was that a direct uplink be provided to the aircraft carrier so that the interview could be viewed live by everyone in the Officers’ Room as well.

As everyone involved had anticipated, the interview with Marwan sparked off instant panic in two places – Mumbai and Lakshadweep.

Mumbai, because the first thing Marwan said to Anand was, ‘Mumbai is under threat. From us.’

In the Officers’ Room, everyone winced. The cat was officially out of the bag.

‘Only we know where the attack will happen. But suffice to say we have everything, from arms to explosives to men who are very, very committed to our cause, and can be put to use the minute I say the word,’ Marwan continued.

After a second’s pause, Anand’s voice was heard off-screen. Despite what Marwan had just said, there was no sign of fear in his voice.

‘And what is your cause?’ he asked.

Marwan’s reply was tinged with scorn.

‘What has it always been? The Universal Caliphate. The world has always been ours for the taking, and we are going to take it, no matter how many attempts are made by infidels to stop us.’

‘You’re going to establish the Universal Caliphate from a cruise liner in the Arabian Sea?’ Anand asked sardonically.

Everyone in the Officers’ Room froze a little, with the exception of Mirza. On the cruise liner, Marwan sniggered audibly under his mask.

‘I am just doing my part, the way millions like me are, across the world. But I understand your curiosity. Greater minds than yours have made the plan that is now unfolding in front of you. I do not expect you to comprehend it,’ he said.

‘So, you’re saying that you will slaughter countless people in Mumbai unless we give in to your demands?’

‘Slaughter is necessary, Mr Anand. Nothing comes without sacrifice. And I’m sure, after you hear what I have in mind, you will realize that holding an entire city to ransom is justified.’

‘A lot of people will have a problem with your use of the word “justified”. But I’m sure you know that already.’

Marwan nodded.

‘I do. And I do not have time to argue with you.’

‘So what do you want?’ Anand asked.

Marwan leaned forward in his seat.

‘Lakshadweep.’