Easy and refreshing popsicles to try this summer

The best thing about this lip-smacking food item is that you can easily create it at home

Summer is here and everyone is looking for ways to beat the blazing heat. And what better way to stay cool than a popsicle? Popsicles are an absolute treat to have in the summer and can refresh you instantly.

The best thing about this lip-smacking food item is that you can easily create it at home. You can also add fruits to give your popsicles a delicious tanginess or fruity flavour A healthy twist on the popsicle will keep you hydrated, make you feel refreshed and even allow you to combine your favourite fruits and iced treat together.

This summer, here are some fruity popsicles you can try at home to beat the heat:

Orange popsicle:

This recipe can instantly freshen you up and give you the goodness and taste of oranges. Use lemon juice, orange juice, vanilla essence and sugar for best results.

Mango popsicle:

Summer means mangoes. And what better popsicle can there be than one with the ‘King of Fruits’? All you need is some chopped mango slices, sugar and water to create the perfect summer treat for yourself.

Watermelon popsicle:

Seasonal fruits like watermelon are the best way to beat the heat. And if you make a watermelon popsicle at home, you get the best of both worlds. Add a bit of lemon juice to get some extra flavour in your icy treat.

Cucumber mint popsicle:

This won’t satisfy your sweet tooth, but it is guaranteed to leave you feeling instantly refreshed. Blend some roughly chopped cucumbers with mint, water and lemon juice and freeze to create a healthy and cool iced treat that you can enjoy to the fullest.

Mixed fruit popsicle:

Still cannot decide which fruits to use in your popsicle? Why not use them all? Use grapes, kiwis, strawberries and watermelon alongside coconut milk and powdered sugar to create a mixed fruit popsicle. This will give all the deliciousness of your favourite fruits as well as a way to beat the heat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.