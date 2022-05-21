Eager to know what the stars have in store for you this Saturday? Let's find out

For some zodiacs, today, the impediments to your upcoming foreign trip will vanish while some will be greatly influence by spirituality

Here is your horoscope for today. On 21 May, a few zodiac signs will complete important tasks today, thus improving their confidence. You may also find the impediments to an upcoming foreign trip vanish. Some zodiacs today will be greatly influenced by spiritual thoughts. People associated with software development work will have a favourable day. Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

New partners may join your business under Saturday’s skies. You will have to do a lot of running around in the workplace. The impediments coming in your upcoming foreign trip will disappear soon. Do not preach unsolicited knowledge to anyone. Marital tensions will be resolved. You might have to provide financial support to some close person. The day is going to be favourable for lawyers.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May):

High-ranking officers will support you today. You will spend some romantic time with your life partner. Some emotional turmoil may trouble you today. Financially, you will be in a strong position and ready to help people in need. You will have cordial relationships with your seniors. Spiritual thoughts will greatly influence you today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

You will feel extremely fatigued today. Try to speak politely with everyone, especially your elders. There might be some ups and downs at the workplace today. The day is going to be favourable for people associated with software development. Some of you might be upset with your in-laws.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

You will greatly benefit from high-ranking officers. Your relationships with prominent people will get stronger under today's skies. You will complete your work with due diligence under Saturday’s skies. You will be very possessive about your love relationship today. Your family atmosphere will be pleasant. You will finalise business strategies that will bring in more deals and assignments.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

You will execute your full potential at the office. The time is favourable to take your best efforts forward. Your risk-taking tendencies in business might give you profitable returns. Your rivals will be jealous of you. Remain careful while lending and borrowing money today.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September):

Students will be concerned about their studies and career under Saturday's skies. Your mistakes at work may increase troubles for your colleagues. Avoid being orthodox in your thinking. There are chances of a stomach infection today, so better keep a check on your diet.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October)

Some of you might face instability in your job today. Try to respect the feelings of your life partner and their involvement in your life. Few of you will have an extremely hectic schedule today. You should maintain discipline in your home and workplace. Don’t let negative thoughts affect your judgment. You might come down with a mild fever today.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November)

Today, you will have a fun time with family and friends. At the workplace, your talent and skills will be appreciated. Creative thoughts will emerge in your mind. Completion of important work will increase your self-confidence. Your family may accept your love relationship under Saturday’s skies.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December):

You will be able to recover outstanding money from debtors. Those associated with real estate may get a big deal. Do not let anyone provoke you. Your business will run smoothly under Saturday’s skies. You will teach ethics and good deeds to your children. Your family might give you some big responsibility.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January):

You might get rid of all your legal troubles soon. Your domination will increase in your family today. You might witness some big changes in the workplace. You will receive the blessings of your elders for an important task. There will be a surge in the tourism industry, bringing huge profits. Your daily routine will remain disciplined under Saturday’s skies.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February):

You might face a dilemma while making important decisions. People might learn about some shortcomings or weaknesses of yours today. There might be some unnecessary disputes with your neighbours in the coming weeks. Don’t waste your money; rather save it for a rainy day. It wouldn’t be wise to make hasty decisions about a job change.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March):

Your stalled projects may restart today. You will begin to socialise with your old friends again. An unheard wish of yours may get fulfilled under Saturday’s skies. Working with team spirit will help you complete your tasks smoothly. Situations at the workplace will remain favourable for you today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.