DSC Prize 2018 longlist announced: Works of Perumal Murugan, Neel Mukherjee, Rita Chowdhury among selected entries

The longlist for this year's DSC Prize for South Asian Literature was announced on 10 October 2018 at the Oxford Bookstore in New Delhi.

The longlist consists of 16 entries including Anuradha Roy's All The Lives We Never Lived, Arundhati Roy's The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Chandrakanta's The Saga of Satisar — translated by Ranjana Kaul, Deepak Unnikrishnan's Temporary People, Jayant Kaikini's No Presents Please: Mumbai Stories — translated from Kannada by Tejaswini Niranjana, Jeet Thayil's The Book of Chocolate Saints, Kamila Shamsie's Home Fire, Manu Joseph's Miss Laila Armed and Dangerous, Mohsin Hamid's Exit West, Neel Mukherjee's A State of Freedom, Perumal Murugan's Poonachi, Prayaag Akbar's Leila, Rita Chowdhury's Chinatown Days, SJ Sindhu's Marriage of a Thousand Lies, Sujit Saraf's Harilal & Sons and Tabish Khair's Night of Happiness.

The announcement was preceded by a panel discussion on South Asian writing with Rakshanda Jalil, Arunava Sinha and Amrita Bhalla. The announcement was made by this year's jury chairperson the renowned writer and historian Rudrangshu Mukherjee. Along with him, on the dais, was also present the founder of the DSC Prize, Surina Narula. They spoke in detail about the vision behind the conception of the prize, the judging process and South Asian writing in general.

In 2017, the honour was bestowed upon the Sri Lankan author Anuk Arudpragasam for his novel, The Story of a Brief Marriage at the Dhaka Lit Fest in Bangladesh on 18 November.

The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature was instituted by Surina Narula and Manhad Narula in 2010, is one of the most coveted international literary awards that specifically focuses on South Asian writing. The US $25,000 prize is "open to authors of any ethnicity or nationality as long as the writing is about South Asia and its people," as mentioned in the official website.