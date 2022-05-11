Drinking adequate water, following a balanced diet and more: Check more tips to prevent kidney stones

Most stones occur when calcium combines with oxalate. However, stone formation can happen from uric acid as well, which is a byproduct of protein metabolism

If you ever had a kidney stone, you would know that the pain can be unbearable until the tiny stone passes through your urinary plumbing and is out of the body. However, the problem can be recurrent and thus one needs to take measures to prevent them.

It is to be noted that kidney stones vary according to the minerals they contain and so the diet may vary accordingly.

Most stones occur when calcium combines with oxalate. However, stone formation can happen from uric acid as well, which is a byproduct of protein metabolism.

Let’s have a look at some of the foods that can help prevent kidney stones:

1. Drink adequate amount of water

Including extra water in the diet can help prevent kidney stones because they often happen due to dehydration. It is recommended that one should drink 6-8 glasses of water daily.

Drinking some other fluids along with water is acceptable. However, don’t forget to check sodium levels in the beverage, as many of them usually contain a high salt content. Sugary drinks such as sweetened juices and sodas should be avoided.

2. Eat beans and milk products: A person should consume foods that are rich in calcium. A diet low in calcium increases the risk of kidney stones. Calcium and oxalate bind together in the intestines and help to prevent the formation of stones.

3. Fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are anyway needed for a healthy lifestyle and increasing the number of vegetables in our diet can help to prevent stone formation.

Fruits with high levels of citric acid like oranges and lemons have shown a positive effect in preventing kidney stones

4. Focus on a plant based diet: A huge amount of animal diet increases the risk of getting a stone, which is why it is advisable to include plant based diet. Eating lentils and peas is beneficial.

5. Avoid alcohol: Alcohol intake should be avoided as it increases the uric-acid levels in the body that contribute to the formation of stones.

