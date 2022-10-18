Diwali is just around the corner, and the whole nation is geared up to celebrate the festival. As with any festival, sweets and desserts are an integral part of Diwali. But diabetics or those who have been told to watch their sugar intake might feel left out. However, there are some ridiculously easy desserts that you can make at home and the best part is that they are sugar-free, meaning you won’t have to worry before taking a bite. Here are some sugar-free Diwali desserts that are easy to make:

1. Mixed fruit shrikhand: Shrikhand is no longer forbidden for diabetics. Mixed fruit shrikhand has the benefits of fruits that are rich in fiber and nutrients, as well as the royal taste of saffron.

2. Dry fruits and dates ladoo: Want to eat ladoos that are tasty as well as healthy? Use almonds, pistachios, cashews, dates, and figs as ingredients and make the dough. Add honey instead of sugar to sweeten the mixture. Then shape the dough into small round balls.

3. Custard apple kheer: Give a twist to this traditional dessert by adding custard apples. You can also substitute sugar with jaggery to ensure that the sugar content is low.

4. Anjeer mousse: Anjeer is a delicious winter fruit which is known for its distinct flavour. You can make a creamy and velvety dessert out of it. If you love traditional sweets and unique flavours, then anjeer barfi should definitely be there on your list.

5. Kesar phirni: The main sweeteners in this dessert are saffron, and sugar-free pellets. This is a variation of the conventional kheer and you can have it to your heart’s content without worrying about a spike in blood sugar levels.

6. Grilled almond barfi: Barfis are an integral part of any celebrations and Diwali can never be complete without them. Try making grilled almond barfi this Diwali. A simple three-ingredient recipe, this barfi has the nutritional value of almonds and is also sugar-free.