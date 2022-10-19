Diwali 2022: 5 tips for diabetes management

The festive season is here and all of us cannot stop ourselves from gorging on delicious mithais and other desserts. But while we are gearing up to celebrate Diwali, we should remember to keep a check on our diet. This is especially crucial for people suffering from diabetes. The five-day long Diwali celebrations will surely test your will power to stay away from your favourite sweets. But it is important to keep track of your health and ensure that there is no spike in your blood sugar or insulin levels. If you make a few changes in your daily routine, nothing can stop you from enjoying Diwali to the fullest with your friends and family.

Here are some simple planning strategies that can help you keep a track of your health during Diwali:

1. Plan your meals: Select things that will be low in calories. Avoid dips as they usually contain added sugars. Opt for healthier choices like sugar-free desserts.

2. Use sugar substitutes: People who are cooking can be directed to use sugar substitutes instead of using unhealthy refined sugar. You may use fruit extracts, jaggery, organic honey and other healthy alternatives available in the market.

3. Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated and drinking water is very important for our overall health and well-being, but it also helps with the calories we consume. Drinking more water means you will consume less calories, which is why it is advised to keep yourself hydrated.

4. Avoid consumption of alcohol: Alcohol contains high amounts of sugar. So, if you consume alcohol during Diwali, avoid overindulging since it can cause harm and lead to a spike in your blood sugar levels. It can also interfere with any medication you’re on.

5. Watch your carbs consumption: Foods rich in carbohydrates can provide us with a lot of good nutrients. Yet in comparison to fats and protein, they have the biggest impact on blood sugar. This is why you must make a wise decision about what you eat and go with low glycemic foods – carbohydrates that are digested slowly and do not have an impact on your blood sugar levels.

