Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in India and these celebrations cannot be complete without good food. On Diwali, it is very common for Indians to gift each other festive sweets and eat plenty of snacks. What food we are going to have on Diwali requires proper planning.

It’s common to clean up our houses and renovate our homes and offices in the run-up to Diwali. People decorate homes with rangoli that are made out of coloured powder and sand on the floor. Houses are lit up with diyas both inside and out. The evening on the day of the festival is marked with a puja accompanied with lighting of diyas and a festive dinner. So, let’s have a look at what you can make for the festival this year as we gear up for the celebrations on Diwali, 24 October:

Gulab Jamun: Gulab Jamun is surely one dish that is liked by everyone. Your Diwali can’t be complete without consuming these delicious khoya balls dipped in thick sugar syrup. The rich texture and yummy taste of this sweet dish is ideal to be a part of your Diwali celebrations.

Badam Halwa and Barfi: The ingredients that we need consist of almonds, khoya, milk and poppy seeds, you can enjoy the warmth of the halwa or make a barfi and serve it to your guests.

Samosas: Samosas are fried or baked pastries that consist of a savoury filling that includes ingredients such as onions, peas, spiced potatoes, meat, or lentils. These tasty snack is usually made triangular or what we may call to be a cone shape. These little pastries can be eaten as breakfast item or as appetisers.

Aloo Chaat: A staple street food item, aloo chat is very popular on Diwali, It’s a decadent snack of fried potatoes that is flavoured with Indian spices and chutney. If you want to make it healthy, this can be made using boiled potatoes.

Pyaaz Ke Pakode: ‘Pyaz Ke pakode’ are made with onions, gram flour and spices. These deep-fried crispy and spicy snacks will surely be liked by everyone if served with hot tea.

