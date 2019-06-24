Different types of people you’ll bump into in a park!

Meeting new people is great for a number of reasons. Bumping into them while you’re taking a stroll in a park is even better. Because while parks are amazing on their own, the different kind of people you get to meet in a park makes the whole experience even better!
Here’s our list of the top 5 types of people you’ll witness in a park near you!
The military marcher
Ek, do…Ek, do… Ek, do. Dancing requires rhythm, but the ‘Military Marchers’ bring rhythm to their walks as well.
Selfie first, walking second
What’s the point of going out on a walk if people don’t know that you went for a walk? Jo dikhta hai wahi chalta hai!
Speed walker
If your park was also a train station, then the ‘Speed Walker’ would be the passenger who never missed a train.
Literally smelling the roses
Roses are red
Violets are blue
They stop and smell the flower
Their walking gets additional power
Dancing? Walking? Dance walking?
Imagine a Baraati getting separated midway from the Baarat and ending up in a park.
That’s our top five different types of people you’ll bump into a park. We recommend you go to a park in your neighbourhood to find out if you’ll find any of these people; might as well also increase your step count. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you walk. It matters that you walk and take charge of your health.
The #IndiaStepsChallenge initiated by GOQii – a preventive healthcare company, challenged Indian citizens across the country to walk at least 6000 steps every day for 100 days. And the response received towards the challenge was nothing short of spectacular.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu were the frontrunners with a daily average step count of 12,200+ steps a day, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Chandigarh who walked close to 12,000 steps daily!
Hundreds of people successfully completed the challenge, and received 85,000 prizes worth ₹5 crore!
The #IndiaStepsChallenge might have concluded, but you still have a chance to meet some interesting people at your neighbourhood park. Also, stay healthy!
