Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi is a popular Hindu festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. This year Dhanteras will be marked on 22 October. People celebrate the festival by following the practice of buying utensils and jewellery on the occasion. Many families decorate their houses by making colourful rangolis and even brightening up their homes with lights. The occasion is celebrated as Goddess Lakshmi is believed to have emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan on this day. Goddess Lakshmi, as well as the God of Wealth Lord Kuber, are worshipped on this auspicious occasion.

History

The story of Dhanteras dates back to ancient times when king Hima’s son was born. After the birth of Hima’s child, the astrologers predicted that his son would die at the age of 16 from a snake bite. The king made a plan to avoid his son’s death and married him to a girl that could save his life.

On the prophesied date of Hima’s son’s death, the girl put out all of her jewellery and ornaments in front of the door along with a lot of lamps. The young bride did not stop at that. She kept her husband awake by telling him tales and even sang songs to ensure he did not fall asleep.

The god of death paid a visit to the couple in the form of a snake but failed to reach Hima’s son, as the snake got distracted because of the gold ornaments and silver coins kept in front of the door. The reptile slithered on the top of the shiny things and started listening to the tales being narrated by the girl.

After listening to the bride’s singing and her tales the whole night, the snake then went away and Hima’s son managed to beat the prophecy of his death. Thus, the legend of Dhanteras came into being.

Significance

It is believed that during the Samudra Manthan, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean on this auspicious occasion. As a result, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped so that the devotees are blessed with wealth.

