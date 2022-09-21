Feeling low from time to time is pretty normal, but when emotions such as hopelessness and despair don’t go away for a long period of time, it may be a sign of depression. More than just sadness in response to life’s struggles and setbacks, depression affects the way we think, feel, and function on a day to day basis. It may have a negative impact on your ability to work, sleep, eat and enjoy life. The symptoms may exist for a very long period of time and are bad enough to interfere with your work, social life and family life. There are a number of symptoms of depression and some of them are listed below:

Hopelessness: Majorly, depression can be termed as a mood disorder that negatively affects the way you feel about life in general. A feeling of hopelessness or helplessness in your life is the most common symptom of depression.

Losing interest in daily activities: A person suffering from depression loses interest in daily activities. You don’t take any interest in former hobbies, social activities and pastimes, or sex. You don’t feel joy or pleasure anymore.

Increased sleep problems: Depression makes you stop doing things you enjoy because you are usually very tired. Depression is often accompanied with a lack of energy and an overwhelming sensation of fatigue, which may be among the most common symptoms of depression. This may also force you to sleep excessively.

You start feeling worthless: You will encounter strong feelings of worthlessness or guilt. You may criticise yourself excessively for perceived faults and mistakes.

Mood Swings: At one point, you may show an outburst of anger. The next moment, you may be crying uncontrollably. External factors are not responsible for the change, but your emotions are not usually predictable. Depression may lead to mood swings.

Changes in appetite and weight: Weight and appetite may show variations for people with depression. This experience may differ for each person. Some people may have an increased appetite and gain weight, while others might be hungry and still lose weight.

It is advisable to consult a medical professional, if these symptoms persist for a long period of time.

