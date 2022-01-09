Daily horoscope for 9 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Sunday

Check your horoscope here:

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Sunday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will spend the day with family and loved ones. Those into business will crack big deals and grab successful projects.

Tip for the day – It’s not always necessary to advise others every time, there should be days when we should listen.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Today’s skies, you might make some hasty decisions in the business, so be careful. Your hasty decisions might lead to incurring losses in new work too. Few people will spend lavishly on materialistic pleasures as it’s a restful day. Due to the weather condition, you will be worried about your mother’s health. Choose your words carefully while speaking with others no matter what the situation is.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your marital relationship will be pleasurable under Sunday’s skies. Few might also go on a date with their loved one. As it’s a restful day, you will enjoy sumptuous food with family and friends. Today, there are high chances of big business deals leading to bigger growths. Meanwhile, the health of ailing people in your family will improve.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Gemini will be delighted with the accomplishments of their children. People with this zodiac sign will be mentally happy and cheerful. Always remember, work done in haste may not yield good results so do it with patience. Under Sunday’s skies, you will have to strike a balance between your personal and professional life.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Try to spend time with your family, also you will engage in thoughtful discussions with your father. Today there are high chances of business-related journeys that will lead to growth. Those who are employed will be happy with the progress of their hindered work. Few people will be curious and glad to explore some deep and philosophical topics. Be careful as people might use you to their advantage.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): People of this zodiac sign are advised to be careful as a slight mistake or negligence on your part may cost you dearly. Most importantly, be extra alert and cautious while completing important paperwork. With a variety of options in front of them, students will be in a dilemma regarding their careers. Today, you might confront some sudden expenses.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Virgos will have a good day at work, as you will receive full support from your boss as well as colleagues. Be prepared as guests will arrive at your home today. Those in love will get their family permission for marriage. Few will also get business expansion opportunities that will help you grow and develop. Students will receive special guidance from their teachers in their studies.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): People in love, committed or married must pay attention to the feelings of their life partner. Under Sunday’s skies, your behaviour will impress others so be cautious of what you say or act on. Those who are applying for jobs abroad can expect good and positive results. Tip for the day, you will not shirk or become small from helping underprivileged people.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Scorpio are advised to share their feelings with their loved ones. With this, some will feel relaxed while others will open new opportunities. Under Sunday’s skies, you may go on a pleasure trip either with family or friends. At the workplace, you will be able to do the proper branding of your business, hence increasing your self-confidence. Your extensive experience will benefit you personally as well as professionally.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): People with this zodiac sign are advised to be careful as some people may level false allegations on you. Those who are in need will be helped by you financially. Under Sunday’s skies, you should not undertake any work unless you are absolutely sure about it. Tip for the day, try to maintain a disciplined daily routine in life.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): It’s not the right day for a Capricorn to share your feelings with anyone so readily. Under Sunday’s skies, you might stun your critics with your exemplary performance. But that should not make you over confident. You will be in a haste about business deals, so try to remain calm and patient while working. With this behaviour, you will complete your tasks with equal promptness. Along with office work, you will give equal importance to your household chores.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): This is a good day for Aquarius, as your communication skills will greatly impress others. Even your opponents will behave nicely with you because of your changed behaviour and attitude. Avoid blame games and saying negative things in your personal relationship. This will only make things bad and may result in loss of respect for each other. As it’s a restful day, stay away from overthinking. Risky investments may cause losses, so be careful when making plans.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Under Sunday’s skies, people will appreciate your work and contribution. Today, you will enjoy some beautiful moments with your life partner, so make the most of it. Those into business, will see huge profit that will exceede your expectations. In the coming day, you will be enthusiastic about gadgets and jewellery. Along with your attitude, your dressing sense and work style will attract others.