Daily horoscope for 8 January: Scorpios will get romantic; Aries to face workplace disputes this Saturday

Check your horoscope here:

The daily horoscope is here for you. As the Moon and Neptune form an alliance in the skies, many zodiac signs may benefit from it this Saturday, 8 January.

While some signs such as Virgo and Libra will see their romantic relationships get stronger, others such as Aries and Gemini may be stressed out due to tensions in the workplace.

Financial gains are likely for some zodiac signs while others can focus on new ventures as the time for it is auspicious. Many people may also see their work load getting reduced just ahead of the coming week.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

People belonging to this zodiac sign should avoid lending money toady. There is a high chance of disputes happening in the workplace. It may be beneficial for you to spend time at home instead of going out. There are chances that you may incur expenses due to health issues. Try to follow norms laid down by the government or you may have to pay a fine.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

You will be given desired projects in your workplace and your colleagues will be extremely happy with your progress. Today, people will be impressed by your communication skills. Any worries related to your family will go away. People who had invested their money in stalled real estate projects, may get it back today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

Today is very auspicious for research work. You should avoid rash responses or actions today. You will impress people by resolving some pending disputes between others. However, relations with your partner may sour today. Work-related stress will follow your home.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

Family responsibilities will keep you busy today. Don’t be overly influenced by the advice of other people and take decisions wisely. Try to spend some time with your life partner today. Workplace rivalries may spoil your day.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

You may face issues in the workplace today, partly due to people questioning every decision of yours. Try not to start any new projects this Saturday. Many people may experience cramps and stomach pains today. Try to do some exercise or yoga and follow a balanced lifestyle.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

You may consider starting a new venture today. Due to the movement of the planets, your family will motivate you a lot for any new project. People may confess their love to someone they are interested in, while those in relationships, will consider themselves extremely lucky to be with their partner today. Any worries about the education of children will get over today. People involved in commission work will get immense financial gain.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

You relationship with your life partner will be strengthened today. Certain rivals may stop bothering you. Those involved in online business will get increased profits. Many working professionals may see their workload getting decreased. Some will try to modify their style of working to gain benefits.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

You will get sentimental and romantic today. Many people may argue with their families regarding the issue of their love marriage. You may be honoured or awarded in some event or meeting. A dilemma about some crucial work may occupy your mind for most of the day. However, you will decide on the matter by the evening. New people may connect with you on social media today.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

You may encounter new rivals at your workplace. High-ranking officers will persistently help you to achieve your aims. Students will find it hard to understand and focus on their studies. Many people will be concerned about their mother’s health. People involved in business will see nothing special happening today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

To gain more profits, people in the business sector may look for ways to improve the quality of their services and products. Family relationships will be on a high, as your siblings will help you a lot today. Today will be a good day for working professionals. Those looking for jobs may appear in interviews for some companies. Their chances of getting selected for the positions are high as well.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

Married people experience see a day filled with sweetness and affection. You might be inclined to waste your time on unnecessary activities today. Many people may face health issues related to gas and constipation. Some people may go on a business trip. Try not to take on the responsibilities of other people as it will only cause trouble and inconvenience. You may be pressurised to repay any debt you have incurred.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

Today will be auspicious for restoring any relationships that have been strained. For people in the political arena, the day is especially favourable. Working professionals may see that their workload going down. People will realise your value today and appreciate you all the more. Any issues that were present earlier in starting work, will get over today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.