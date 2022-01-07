Daily horoscope for 7 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Friday

Horoscope Today News, 7 January, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Friday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will have a fruitful day at work leading to a peaceful time with family. Those into business will make their parents proud by bringing in growth and progress. Newly married couples will plan for a family while others who are single will seek for someone special.

Tip for the day – Be happy with what you have, others are not even privileged to have basic needs and necessities.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): It is going to be a fruitful day today, as your plan will be successful be it in business or personal life. Under Friday’s skies, sweetness will increase in love relationships leading to cozy moments. You can also organise a festival in your home for peace and prosperity. Those into parental business will reap big profits observing new growth. Students are likely to get excellent opportunities for higher education.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Those who are employed will get the support of higher officials making them learn new things. Under Friday’s skies, planning new work or starting a new project is auspicious, as it will bring good results. People into business will get better opportunities for partnership. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family and your respect for your life partner will increase.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Gemini's connection with people of sage nature will be strong, leading them to be calmer in life. Your health will remain good today, but still try to be cautious when leaving home. Under Friday’s skies, your inclination towards new technology will increase and that will help you learn new things. Try to keep the relationship with your father cordial, as he will always stand by you. Today, you will become popular because of helping others.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): People with this zodiac sign may face weak digestive issues today. There may suffer from diarrhoea or vomiting. Due to health issues, you will spend money on medicines. You might get angry due to lack of essential items at home and at the workplace. Also, be careful about new love relationships as too many demands and desires may arise.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Leos are soon going to receive good news or information from the in-laws’ side. No matter how tough days are, you will settle your goals in job and business well in advance. Due to your hard work and dedication, you may be assigned a big post in your organisation. Under Friday’s skies, newly-married couples will plan for a family while those in love will come closer in their relationship. Today, everyone in the family will be very happy with you.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): People with this zodiac sign will come up with some great creative ideas that could be used for a new start-up. Some employed people will have trouble with the behaviour of their colleagues as the task will get challenging. Tip for the day - No matter how hard the day is, you remain focused towards your goal. Those into business, will see sudden monetary gains leading to better growth.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Under today’s skies, your whole day will be full of confidence, hence making you popular among people. Those in love will have a good day today as they will be successful in persuading the family members for marriage. It’s a favourable day as disputes can be settled on crucial matters. People associated with media and politics will have a fruitful day as the outcome will be good.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Scorpios will take time out and go somewhere with their partners. Due to the weather, there may be a problem of throat infection, so try to be careful and alert. Even if there is not much work in the office, you will have to work hard to prove yourself to higher officials. All your old problems and issues will bring a little concern to you. Tip for the day - Keep your routine organised, it will help you grow better.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): People with this zodiac sign will have a great day in the workplace. Also, your social circle will increase and that will help you become popular. Under Friday’s skies, you will make the idea of ​​​​purchasing valuable items that will be of future use. Despite work and family life, take care of the needs of the children as they need your attention. Always remember that with determination you can do any great work and achieve your goal.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Capricorns will be appreciated at their workplace and seniors will be happy with your results. Those into finance related works might get irritated as the work may get delayed. There is a possibility of getting confused in loan related matters so be alert and careful while making any deal.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Under Friday’s skies, your performance in business will be excellent. Also, you will spend great time with family members making the best memories. Those who are married will have a pleasant day, while those who are single will find someone new. In professional life, the quality of your work will get better and you will be surprised to see the results. People associated with the field of art can crack a big deal soon.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today, your mind will be occupied with too many things so don't be careless. Due to over enthusiasm and confidence, there is a possibility of spoiling your work. Try to remain calm and be passionate about your work. Pisces are advised to be careful, as old diseases can re-emerge. For a few people, there are chances of getting monetary benefits from foreign sources.

