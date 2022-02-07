Daily Horoscope for 7 February: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you this Monday?

Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs will experience considerable stabilisation in feelings and feel a lowered sense of urgency.

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Dive in to know what the universe has in store for you. Dive into the first weekday with the determination to seek harmony and familiarity. As the Moon enters the Waxing Crescent phase, it ushers in courage and the ability to lead. Moon will be in Taurus today.

Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs will experience considerable stabilisation in feelings and feel a lowered sense of urgency.

Check your daily horoscope here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

The universe has planned to find you a solution for a big problem. You might receive an invitation from a friend. Under the moon’s influence, you will find yourself drawn towards research-oriented work. Also, there is a chance of increase in your expenses. Be careful of certain people in business. Trouble might arise out of partnerships. An evening walk might

rejuvenate you.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

Under today's skies, you need to be very careful while driving. Refrain from starting any new work. You might feel disturbed by negativity around you. But continue to focus on positive aspects. It is better not to waste time. Take care of your health. Working overtime for official work might be a possibility.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Overall a very favorable day, it will be for Geminis. Today, the cosmic energy is ushering in the chances of a huge monetary gain in business. You will be blessed with a smooth workflow, especially in the government sector. It is a very nice day to remain dedicated to your family responsibilities. Good news can come from children. Possibility of a promotion cannot be ruled out.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

Under Monday's sky, you will find your plans that were stuck earlier, will get initiated once again. The universe is aligned to bring in positive vibes in both marital and professional lives. Your rapport with people at higher positions will enhance. Settlement in legal matters is on the cards. You might find yourself participating in social gatherings.

Leo (23 July - 23 August):

The universe is perfectly aligned for Leos to strengthen relations with influential people. There will be improvement in existing conditions. You will end up spending a wonderful time with your family. Under today’s skies, you would find yourself exploring and doing multiple things at the same time. You will be drawn towards humour and enjoy the day thoroughly.

Virgo (August 23- September 22):

Under today’s sky you might want to check your expenses. Chances of indigestion or recurrence of previous ailment/s could bother you. Take care of your health. Avoid eating junk food. Exercise and meditation will be beneficial for you. Make a note that people might consider you selfish, under the moon’s influence today.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

For Libras, today the Moon brings in the opportunity to reap benefits of your hard work. You will be blessed with increased sources of income. Your marital relationship will be very gratifying. Traveling for business might be on the cards. Your child’s progress will fetch you great joy. Social media activity will keep you engaged.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

The cosmic energy is aligned in such a manner that you will experience fulfillment of any of your wishes. People with high blood sugar might have to take extra precautions. You will find yourself engaged in social work. There is a possibility of a hike in salary for the employed individuals.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

Under the moon’s influence, today you will find yourself extremely strong emotionally. Those that are in politics will receive good news. It’s a wonderful time for students who are pursuing technical education. You may take pride in your child’s activities. Take care of your food habits.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

Under today's skies, you might feel anxious about your rights. You must get hold of complete information about projects before investing. It is advisable to take precautions while conducting transactions. Those that are close to you, might come across as hostile through their behaviour. When situations go out of hand, it is better to remain calm and stay positive. Colleagues might

express dissatisfaction.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

The universe is aligned to fetch you increase in sales in business. Also, you will enjoy fame on social media. Your confidence will be at its peak today. Under the moon’s influence, your reputation in society will also increase. Chances of getting a reward for achievement cannot be ruled out. Charitable work will bring you great joy.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

The cosmic energy is indicating that you must adhere to rules. Avoid interfering in others’ work. Refrain from sharing your opinion if it is not asked. Today's lunar influence could cause some health problems. Avoid cold or stale food items. Be careful of sycophants.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.