Daily horoscope for 5 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Wednesday

Horoscope Today News, 5 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Wednesday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will experience a feeling of spiritual happiness. Those into business can go ahead and make big investments, it will bring good results. People in love will take their relationship one step ahead by putting up a marriage proposal.

Tip for the day – It’s not always necessary to receive gifts from others, even giving others can bring a smile on your face.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Aries are advised to be alert today as people with wicked tendencies want to harm you. Also, try to stay away from activities which might put you in danger or risk others. Under Wednesday’s skies, employed professionals will complete all their work despite hurdles. Today, you will also be very busy and active in the workplace. Those into research work can begin new projects as it’s a favourable day.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Today is going to be a very exciting day for the employed people as the day will go well-planned. People with this zodiac sign will be in a state of spiritual happiness that will bring peace and prosperity in life. Among family members and friends, spouse's support will make you happy and more confident. Those who are waiting to be transferred to the desired place, can expect good news. Furthermore, unmarried people are likely to get marriage proposals in the coming days.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Geminis are advised to be careful as the beginning of the day is going to be very negative. Under Wednesday’s skies, there may be issues or difficulties in starting a new job so be cautious. Due to weather and pandemic fear, there will be concern about the health of the family members. Those into business should avoid big projects or experiments as it's not the right time to begin something new. When making important deals, be careful in front of opponents.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): People with this zodiac sign will become very popular among influential people. Also, your attitude or perspective towards life will be appreciated. Those into business will come across opportunities that will advance their corporate activities. Those in love will receive a surprise gift from their partner while couples in relationship can propose for marriage. Today, eligible students can get success in campus placement, so be prepared to do well.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Leos are emotionally very weak, that is why they are advised to be strong regarding family and personal matters. Under Wednesday’s skies, Leos are likely to get responsible work in office. While those at home will have a tiring day cleaning the house. Always keep a check on your health, and try to add nutritious food in your diet. Tip for the day- Try to keep your plans a secret, let others not know your success story.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): People with this zodiac sign will improve their personality in the coming days. Married life will be pleasant for many as the stars and planets are well aligned. Under Wednesday skies, you may get some news while those employed will go on a business trip. Furthermore, your boss will be very happy because of your confidence. So, try to maintain that relationship with him. Despite your work and other priorities, take care of your spouse’s feelings.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today, Libras are advised to keep full attention on their work as the pressure will increase. Even higher officials will demand more work from you. Parents will observe children getting angry due to some reason. Try to listen to them as they need your attention. Those who feel they have made a mistake in life and need to rectify it, should go ahead. It’s the right time for it! Moreover, manglik programs can take place in the house as it’s a favourable day.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Under Wednesday’s skies, students will get great success in education and competitive exams. Along with that there will be peace and happiness in the family, especially among siblings. Today, higher officials will be very happy at work as the day will go well planned. Those who are waiting to get a promotion in the job, will get good news soon. Be prepared as guests can come to the house.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): People with this zodiac sign will experience trouble in love affairs but that should not spoil the relationship. Also, anger can ruin your work so try to remain calm and more patient. Under Wednesday’s skies, your health may deteriorate so take care and be safe. Among the other concerns at home, parents and couples will be a little worried about their career and future of the children. Most importantly, you should beware of enemies and do not trust everyone.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Capricorns will have a strong public relation among the circle of friends. Try to maintain that as it will help you in future. Furthermore, students will get excellent results in their career because of all the hard work and dedication put in. In the workplace, you will get the benefit of hard work, even appreciation from your boss or manager. Also, the atmosphere of the house is going to be very disciplined.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Aquarius are advised to avoid unnecessary expenses as it will lead to big losses. Those who are employed will have some difficulty in the workplace as the pressure will increase. People who are in a relationship or even married are advised to maintain good behaviour with their spouse. Tip of the day - don’t waste time in thinking, it will not fetch you anything or take you anywhere.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): It’s a good time to invest money in the stock market and other options as it may give you handsome returns. Under Wednesday’s skies, your surrounding atmosphere will be positive and your family will be happy. Your ideas and performance will be appreciated brilliantly in social work. Those planning to shop for kids can go ahead.

