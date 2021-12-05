Daily Horoscope for 5 December: Check what's the stars have in store for you today

Horoscope Today News, 5 December 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Sunday is here and so is your daily horoscope. With the moon heading towards Capricorn, new opportunities of career, love and life will be discovered by most of the zodiac signs.

Huge possibilities of advancement and growth await all, so do not rush with your decisions and make your choices wisely.

Here's your horoscope for today:

Aries (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, this is the time to weigh upon your place in the world by focusing on long-term goals and aspirations. Ponder on your career choices and take a moment to decide which direction you would like to go in. Avoid beginning new projects as the moon is set to depart from the adventurous Sagittarius and enters into the ambitious Capricorn.

Taurus (20 April to 20 May):

All your heavy psychological moods will go for a toss as the Sunday skies have worked in your favor, to help you find a new perspective towards things. The moon waltzes in the capable Capricorn, breaking the monotony of your life and helping you explore new arenas. Be it a new book, a new location or even a new recipe, now is the time to explore the unexplored.

Gemini (21 May to 20 June):

For Geminis, the universe has been encouraging you to prioritize reflection and intimate connections. Let your introvert side reveal itself now as it is the ideal time to sit back, relax and let things be. Utilise the day to deepen your connection and untangle your relationships rather than forcing things into action.

Cancer (21 June to 22 June):

The Sunday skies are directing you towards a changing tune, shifting your focus from work and towards close relationships. Your attention is diverted towards relationship narratives, so avoid working on joint commitments or signing contracts. Apart from this minor divergence, Sunday will be a smooth sailing day.

Leo (23 July to 22 to 23 August):

You are Leo, the one who is fearless and craves productivity. As the moon marches into Capricorn, unleash your ambitious side and meaningfully connect with your craft. The moon's presence today is an indicator of being prepared beforehand, so keep your body and soul satisfied with a healthy diet and remember to exercise.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

Productivity reigns supreme this Sunday for you, Virgo. Make your overdue creative projects the focal point for this weekend and indulge in all your secret romantic desires. Remember to stay away from new initiatives this Sunday. Devote your time in prioritizing your desires and ensure to follow what you love.

Libra (23 September to 22 October):

As the weekend kicks in, the world of Libra’s will begin to intensify. The moon heads forward into Capricorn, paving the way for solitude and docile behavior. Take this opportunity to reconnect meaningfully with your family and home in a quiet way. Remember to lean onto things which need changing because your desire for transformation will be confronted in the week ahead.

Scorpio (23 October to 21 November):

It’s a busy day for you Scorpio as you manage errands, meet people and complete conversations. The Sunday skies will keep you on your toes but it will be a low energy day. So avoid setting goals that need to be accomplished. Try to invest your time in doing tasks rather than aiming to write a project or read a good book.

Sagittarius (22 November to 21 December):

Remember all those amazing ideas that have been brewing at the back of your head? Now is the time to get going and give wings to those ideas. With the moon marching into capable Capricorn, you will find practical ways to give a concreate shape to your ideas. As far as confidence is concerned, keep your head high and keep practicing your craft to gear up your productivity and review your skills. Also, contemplate on ideas of how you could use more support in certain places.

Capricorn (22 December to 19 January):

This Sunday, take immense care of yourself. Indulge in self-love and treat yourself gently. You could really do with some tender care-taking and who else can do this better than you. Nurture yourself inside out. Follow self-prioritizing activities, exercise and pamper your body. This weekend is going to be a slow and simple day so instead of complicating it, nourish and support yourself gently.

Aquarius (20 January to 18 February):

You have been searching for solitude and it has finally arrived. Reflect on all that has been changing around you and in the world. The moon's lack of contact will help you in sticking to restorative activities and focusing on recuperation. Forget about the past, let it go and catch some rest this Sunday. Choose a favorite nature spot to enjoy your solitary time and revitalize yourself.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March):

The stars understand your need to accomplish things. But this weekend, do not worry about your goals and ease up on them a bit. Sunday's skies will urge you to not go crazy or worry about your career but rather go out and meet your friends. Weekend is the time to let go and also view your situation from a realistic perspective. Hang out with your close friends and family and dodge all new project beginnings.