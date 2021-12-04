Horoscope Today News, 4 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here. The new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius will bring new opportunities and travel plans for many. Most of the zodiac signs on this day are sure to get lucky when it concerns relationships, education or career growth.

Also, those seeking for growth and positivity will have immense opportunities coming their way. So, be kind, patient and don’t rush with choices.

Check your horoscope for today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, you are ready to expand your beautiful world, with the universe also being ready to provide for you every aspect. Under today's skies, the potent new moon will usher in a rush of energy concerning travel plans, educational pursuits and beliefs that you hold in life. Most importantly, keep an eye out for better opportunities that will bring a welcome reset to your current perspective.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Taurus should always remember that love always requires an element of risk. So to go deeper into relationships, you will have to sacrifice a bit. Under Saturday’s skies, the new moon will highlight action around the current story of intimacy in your life. Today, you will be given a fresh chance to deepen your connections so that new opportunities will come your way to clean out relationship cobwebs.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

For Geminis, the universe has been encouraging to them regarding intimate relationships. When it concerns bond building, your approach to it has been moving through a healthy state of change. Furthermore, today's new moon will seal the deal for betterment in life both personal and professional. In the coming weeks, major relationship revelations as well as opportunities are likely to emerge. During this time, be willing to learn the new alterations that will help you in the future.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

People with this zodiac sign need to feel that their work has a meaningful purpose in their life. As the new moon arrives today, it will bring with it the promise of powerful change that will affect your current work atmosphere in the month ahead. It is very important to keep an eye for new opportunities that will emerge around learning new skills, becoming more efficient and taking up new roles.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

It's your time to shine on your own stage. Today, the universe will aim towards your creative projects so that people know your capabilities and talents. People searching for new potential and opportunities, should note that the month ahead is fertile and it will help you to achieve what you want. Don't forget to share your craft in public to bravely gather the courage for all to see.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

As the weekend kicks in, there will be a fresh burst of energy for Virgos. The new moon solar eclipse will bring a rush of energy channeled towards your home, family, and foundations. Be prepared, as the month ahead will see you leaning into a brand-new story that will emerge around your strong roots. When it comes to appreciating yourself, feel confident about what you have done so far. Also, believe that you are the strongest source of praise for yourself.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

For Libras, the universe feels that you are ready to use your voice in a new capacity. So, lean into today’s cosmic energy where you have to pick up on clues to direct emerging energy around you. As the new moon solar eclipse arrives today, it will launch a brand-new perception and self-expression for you hence leading to positivity. Most importantly, look for new opportunities concerning education that will bring better scope in future.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

This year has made Scorpios discover and develop new talents that were always there in the mind but never practiced. Currently, the vision you have is slowly falling into place as the dark path is brightening up with time. Today’s new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius, will grant you a variety of new opportunities. These options will utilize your skills, resources, and talents in better ways to come.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Today, you will shine as the cosmic spotlight is focusing on you. Sagittarians will face an exciting burst of energy under Saturday’s skies, leading to new stories being developed around identity and individuality. In the coming week, you will lean into any new opportunities that will support and help you stand on center stage for all to see.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Capricorns should always remember that to move forward in life, it is sometimes necessary to move backwards. So don’t get disheartened if things don’t work your way. The arrival of the new moon solar eclipse will encourage you to revisit, acknowledge and release blockages that seem to stand in your path time and again. In the coming days, you are likely to be tricky as you’re in a critical stage for becoming a butterfly!

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

Under today’s new moon, your future visions are subjected to change. As it will remind you to reach new heights in your career path as well as lifestyle. Today is your day to be loved for your inspiring attitude and peaceful acceptance. Furthermore, the month ahead is likely to bring changes or new opportunities that will help in advancement of your aspirations.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

Pisces know it very well that they need to get serious about committing to a path to pursue. Under Saturday's skies, there will be several opportunities, changes, and revelations that need attention as well as direction. This is the best time to dream big and fearlessly follow the path that takes you to success.