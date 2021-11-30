Those who need advice regarding dating or relationship attention, will find immense time to ponder and consider what’s necessary or not. Don’t rush with decisions but make choices wisely as they come

The daily horoscope is here for you today! As the illuminating Sun blends with Virgo as well as Venus it will help many of the zodiac signs to come out of doubt concerning financial issues and relationship status.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

Dream a little dream today, Aries as the Tuesday’s cosmic landscape will offer you a blend of imaginative with the practical. People with this zodiac sign will focus on long-term plans and ambitions by thinking beyond their comfort zone. The day will also be an idealistic and inspired one where it will approach you towards career matters. One tip for the day- when you sense a new beginning today, move forward without doubt or hesitation.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

You know what you want, so no one should influence you into doing otherwise. Your ruling planet, Venus, will work towards lowering your energy levels and increase your inspiration in making an ideal day into larger aspirations. The day will also uncover your next step through meditative practices or relaxing. As your external life holds little excitement today so focus on internal ideas that will be more helpful.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

People with this zodiac sign know all about living in a world of duality. So, Tuesday’s skies will have a similar blend of yin and yang, that will offer fantasy as well as stability. As the sun reaches a pact with Saturn, it will offer you the chance to make future-oriented plans that will benefit all. Meanwhile, Venus with Neptune will allow creative imagination to colour your intimate partnerships.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

For Cancer, Tuesday’s skies will help bring them clarity concerning work routine and romantic fantasies. On this day, the path-guiding sun with Saturn will offer you the chance to enter into committed collaborations which is sure to benefit you. Also, it is an ideal day to pair up on projects and discuss future plans. The changes that have happened recently have given you more responsibility, so don't be worried but flattered!

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

Under Tuesday’s skies, Leos will look at the illuminating sun for cosmic cues so that it will help them to take on future-oriented goals. On this day, the current state of affairs is taking place in your heart, where it will ask you to acknowledge your life by keeping close to those who are worth it or not. As things are coming together, you have to be ready for a big change in your situation be it personal or professional.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

For Virgos, love is in the air and skies will prove it. There is a reason why insight seems to be pouring in from all sides today for you as new plans around maintaining a healthier work-life balance are steadily improving. During this time, Venus will spend the day with Neptune, infusing your romantic life and aspirations with magic.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Prioritise your bills, as the enchanting planet of love, Venus will surround you with innermost feelings. Under Tuesday’s skies, Venue along with Neptune will fill you with creative inspiration bringing an opportunity to manifest the love you crave and deserve. Also, the sun’s meeting with Saturn will help you re-assessing opportunities that are stirring in your love life.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

For Scorpios, Tuesday’s skies will offer a peculiar mix of fantasy and reality. With the help of illuminating sun and Saturn, you will steadily embrace future plans concerning the home and family front. Today, is an ideal day to sign contracts about entering into joint commitments with family and relatives. As the day ends, Venus will elope with Neptune, filling you with a sweet sense of romantic musing.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Under Tuesday’s skies, Sagittarians will feel and welcome a sense of support and a steady supply of imagination. With Venus spending the day with Neptune, it will offer you the chance to creatively activate your talents on the home front. Also, as the sun meets up with Saturn, it will provide you with realistic thinking and a future-oriented mindset.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Today, look for a major sign that you're on the right track as the pieces fall into place. For Capricorns, your ruling planet, Saturn will receive a heart-warming visit from the sun today that will increase your sense of vitality. It will also enhance your self-confidence by helping you to take on a future-oriented and realistic mindset. Moreover, Venus with Neptune, will provide opportunities for self-expression that will romantically charge up your charisma.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

As things are going to get easier soon so bask in the light of clarity today. Your ruling planet, Saturn, will uplift you in providing a boost of self-confidence and excitable energy. The day will offer new opportunities around long-term aspirations. Meanwhile, Venus with Neptune, will fill the day with romantic energy.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

For Pisces, Tuesday’s skies are dreamy and grounded all at once. Today, Saturn and sun will form an alliance that will offer you the chance to approach your career goals in a realistic fashion. Not to forget, it is an ideal day to sign contracts relating to your reputation, title, and ambitions. Also, the day will deliver a romantic dash of magic in the air.