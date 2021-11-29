Daily horoscope for 29 November: Check what's in store for you today

This Monday the Moon will enter its waning crescent phase and complete the cycle from Virgo to Sagittarius

This Monday, 29 November will see the Moon entering its waning crescent phase. It will complete the cycle from Virgo to Sagittarius. So let's see what the horoscope has in store for you:

During this phase the possibility to get new job offers is high for the zodiac signs Taurus and Sagittarius. Gemini and Leo need to be careful with their health. As the new week begins, Monday will have Aries tackling their work woes, deftly. Cancerians will have a great time with their family and friends. For Virgos, creative pursuits will be very calming. Financially, it would be a great day for Scorpions.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)- Great time to expand your social circle.

You will be able to tackle problems at work, very competently. Continue to stick to your liberal attitude as it will be greatly appreciated. You might find yourself inclined to philosophical studies.

With Mars being your rashi lord, you will find your friendships growing stronger and enemies getting subdued. The color red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8. Follow lucky alphabets A, L, E when you start auspicious work.

Taurus: (20April - 20 May)- Be mindful of your partner's feelings.

It's better to focus on your work and not find fault in others. Chances of getting a new job is high. Good time to put your business ideas to use. Try to encourage others with good advice. Venus is your ruling planet. Remember to use your lucky alphabets Ba, Va, U to ensure good luck. The colour white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be favorable for you.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - Drive carefully and stay calm.

Plan ahead and don't be impulsive. Chances of experiencing marital problems cannot be ruled out. Take care of your health as it might trouble you. Meeting new acquaintances will prove beneficial. Mercury is your ruling planet. It is better to use numbers 3, 6 and wear yellow colored outfits as they will prove very lucky for you. Ka, Chha, Gha are your lucky alphabets.

Cancer: (21 June 21- 22 July)- Overall a fulfilling day for Cancerians.

Your self confidence and decision making skills will help you a lot, today. You will spend a lovely time with your family. Relationships with your partner will be strengthened. Your receptive nature will draw people to you for guidance.

Moon is your ruling planet so using clothes in the shades of milky white would be recommended. If you wish to get desired results go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)- As Sun is your rashi lord, attract good luck by wearing clothes that are in shades of golden.

Gear up to perform under pressure at the workplace. It would be a good idea to take rest and devote time to exercise. Heart patients must refrain from spicy and oily food. From your loved one, you might receive some good news. Your lucky number is 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results.

Virgo: (23 August 23- 22 September)- An amazing time for you both professionally and personally.

Chances of promotion, and huge monetary gain, are high. Romance is in the air. Your bond with your partner will grow stronger. You will get immense satisfaction both at home, and in the pursuit of creative activities.

Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet. Pick the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today. Choose the color green while conducting auspicious work.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October)- Take special care of your health.

Starting new work is not recommended. Consider taking care of your cold and cough issues. When mental stress builds up, try to meditate. If you find yourself troubled by family or work, don't get into confrontations. Be very careful of investing, today.

Seek your ruling planet Venus' blessings. Do opt for lucky numbers 2, 7; and wear white to attract good luck. Bank upon the alphabets Ra, Ta as they would help make situations favorable.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)- A highly favorable day for Scorpions.

Your performance at work will be exemplary. All pending work will get completed. Finances look great; and new sources of income are predicted. You can expect your elders to praise you for your reasoning ability and good nature.

As Mars is your rashi lord, alphabets Na, Ya are supposed to fetch good luck. Shades of red will be auspicious for you. Don't forget your lucky numbers 1, 8.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)- Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results.

A great time for people in the creative domain. Even those who are on a job hunt might receive favorable news. Financially you will be stable. News of ancestral property expanding cannot be ruled out.

Jupiter, being your rashi lord, will guide you. Pick shades of yellow before heading for an auspicious occasion. Make a note of your lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha.

Capricorn: (22 December 22- 19 January)- Great day for people in the healthcare industry.

Investing in business ventures might prove beneficial. Friends and family will bring you great joy. As you progress in life, you will find your relationship with associates growing healthier.

Saturn is your rashi lord. For good luck, wear outfits that have cyan shades in them. Do remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results. Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja, today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)- Chances of getting interrupted at your ongoing work are high.

Take care of your father's health. Trust yourself and don't get influenced by what others think of you. Not a good time to take suggestions from people. Avoid confrontations with your partner.

As you go through the day, seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn, for mental strength. Turn to Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh, your lucky alphabets so that things turn in your favor. Pick the colours in shades of cyan while heading for any crucial work. Also, opt for lucky numbers 10, 11.

Pisces: (19 February 19- 20 March)- Love life and professional domain will be very gratifying.

Any government-related work will be easily executed. Your business will flourish as you skillfully tackle the negative aspects. You will find yourself engrossed in introspection. You will make time for social welfare activities. Spending quality time with your family is on the cards. You may thank Jupiter, your ruling planet for the blessings. To draw good luck consider the numbers 9, 12; and the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha. These will fetch you good luck.

