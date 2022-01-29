Daily Horoscope for 29 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Saturday

Under Saturday's skies, all the zodiac signs need to be open to re-evaluate strategies and create new pathways.

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Head to the fag end of the week on Saturday, 29 January with a renewed desire and make peace with the limitations as the Moon enters the Waning Crescent phase. The 26 days old Moon is in Capricorn.

Check your daily horoscope here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

You find many people with religious bent of mind respecting you. You will feel a little lethargic towards work today. But its an ideal time to start planning for new work. Take care of your father's health. Be careful of your expenditures. Refraining from splurging would be a good idea. There are chances of incurring financial loss in business. Avoid arguments on controversial subjects.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Under today's skies, chances of getting sick are high. Take precautions even if you get a mild cough. Don't eat fast food. Avoid confrontations with your family members. Have faith in your partner. There might be disappointments at work but don't be disheartened.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Today, you will find a surge in your productivity. There's a possibility of good progress in business under the lunar influence. The universe is aligned for students to get favourable results. Also, work that was hindered earlier, will be completed. You will experience marital bliss and fantastic health.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

Under Saturday's sky, engineering students will be blessed with job offers. The cosmic energy will help you conquer enemies. Be very vigilant at work as your shortcomings might get you into trouble in the office. You might find yourself taking help from your children to run the family business. Expect sudden arrival of guests.

Leo (23 July - 23 August):

As the Moon enters its Waning Crescent phase, chances of getting success in higher education are high. Try to be flexible when it comes to interaction with people. Avoid arguments. You might feel disturbed by your child's stubborn attitude. Possibility of facing difficulty in coping with changing circumstances cannot be ruled out. Chances of getting distracted from the goal are high today.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

The cosmic energy is aligned in such a way that you will reap maximum benefits from the decisions taken by you. Trouble in business might bother you. Stay away from people who try to delay your work. Taking advice from your mother will prove beneficial. Those who are suffering from blood pressure irregularities, must refrain from stressful situations.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Today, the Moon brings in the opportunity wherein you will outshine your opponents. Huge business deals will come your way. Under today's skies, you can start new business or work ventures. You will get many opportunities to make financial profits. It is advisable to not divulge too much information to strangers.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

For Scorpios, the universe is aligned to fetch a huge importance at the workplace. There will be a significant amount of work pressure. Continue to work hard, even if you feel a lack of self confidence today. Participating in religious activities will prove fruitful. Your health might get ignored due to your hectic schedule.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

You can expect your hindered work to get completed smoothly. You might receive positive results from your overseas journey. The cosmic energy is hinting at striking a balance between your personal and professional life. Do take a moment to organise both aspects. Spending time with your partner will bring you joy. You will find complex issues getting

resolved today.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

Under today's skies, it is advisable to stay calm and not lose temper. There might be obstructions at work. Avoid conflicts with your spouse. Worries regarding your father's health might plague you. Medical expenses will increase. It is best not to start anything completely new today.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

New beginnings are on the cards. It could be your new job or new work that will keep you busy. The universe is aligned to fetch you a win in legal dispute. Huge gains in business can be predicted. You will learn from your mistakes. Spending quality time with your family will bring in great joy.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

The universe is directing you towards practicing yoga and making you inclined to discover philosophical topics. Today's lunar position will prove favourable for financial profits from property-related matters. Those looking for a transfer, will be able to get their preferred location. You will excel in higher education. Changing your work methodology might excite you.

