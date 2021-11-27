Daily Horoscope for 28 November: Check what’s in store for you this Sunday

Those who need good financial advice and career growth, Sunday’s skies will let your mind be focused and help you in all that you aspire to do. So, be patient and make the most of what comes next

The daily horoscope is here for you today! As the moon strolls through romantic Virgo, many of the of the zodiac signs today will feel relaxed and eager to spend time with loved ones. Make the most of the time given.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, this is the right time to apply pressure to your workload and career growth as it will help you to progress well. Under Sunday’s skies, the moon will float through Virgo making you motivated accomplish any task that you had or kept in your mind. However, the moon will wander with lover Venus, which will make you easily distracted by fantasy or romantic daydreams. By the end of the day, don’t get angry on yourself if you are not as productive as you would have liked to be.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

People with this zodiac sign will crave to reconnect with the creative side today. So, make ample space for the things that bring you joy as there is no wrong path to take. Follow your heart. On this day, the moon will stroll through Virgo, meeting up with Neptune and Venus, that will end up promoting any kind of artistic self-expression or romantic rendezvous.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Today is the day when Geminis need a day of silence! To make all this happen, hide your phone, get away from your roommates or friends, and make a little sanctuary to unwind in where you feel relaxed and complete. Under Sunday’s skies, the moon will float through Virgo, that will end up emphasizing your need to reconnect to your roots. Also, the moon will put a haze of fog over your career ambitions so let it be unclear for the day.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

Today will be a slow or rather sluggish day as it will be difficult to for you to fully get a grip on your mental state. Under Sunday’s skies, the moon will float through Virgo, that will make you look for concrete ways to help you express yourself. It will perhaps be through written or spoken word. As for relationships, the day will be hard for you to stay focused on the task at hand that need attention. You will be liable to get lost in romantic musings.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

ForLeos, today you will be feeling the drive to take care of business as the moon will focus your emotional energy on finances and skills. Regarding love life, the moon will stumble into Neptune and Venus, that will make it easy to drift off into space. This stage will possibly make you confused about money boundaries with partners.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

People in this zodiac sign will go through a variety of directions under Sunday’s skies. Virgos should always remember the need to have self-preservation and self-awareness that will help in reconnecting to one’s own needs. When the moon joins Venus and Neptune, it will make you feel like energy should be spent elsewhere so choose correctly and make decisions wisely.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Under Sunday’s skies,Libras will be on an eternal quest for peace of mind. Also, today’s cosmic landscape will have a strong energy of solid momentum which will carry you through this day. Furthermore, people will feel relaxed as the best combination of emotional sensitivity and empathetic responses will take place. One tip for the day- don’t overextend yourself, as you need time to reload your resources.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

Scorpios will hermit away without even realizing it, as it is not in their best interests to brush off ideas. The day is all about how people of this zodiac sign emotionally protect themselves when they going through it. Also, the reason you need friends today is to support you on your situation. So, call up the ones who always have your back or can rely on.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Today, you will try to be the voice and ears of reason as you need to step up to shut down those who think less of you. Additionally, the day is likely to concern around your career that will stir up your emotional responses. As the moon drifts through Virgo, it will make it difficult to focus which direction is best to take. So, be unfocused and free thinking around your goals today.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Today is an excellent time to cut out bad habits. Also, make sure you have the basics covered before you spend money as your financial situation is not that strong. However, your mind is likely to stir up some storm clouds as the day progresses. As the moon connects with Neptune and Venus, you will find a new way to introduce something new into your mental sphere.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

People with this zodiac sign have a bad habit of analysing their emotions rather than simply feeling them. Now is the best time to jump up and show off a bit. As the moon tangles up with Neptune and Venus, it will stir up questions around vulnerability, intimacy and chemistry

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

Do what you want to do and let others follow behind because one of the many dangers you face is knowing your boundaries. Your main focus is to change right now. This could take other by surprise especially friends or family members. Under Sunday's skies, don’t give all of your energy away keep some for yourself and private life.

