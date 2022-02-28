Daily Horoscope for 28 February: Eager to know what the stars have in store for you this Monday?

The Moon enters the Waning Crescent phase and hence there will be significant changes experienced by the zodiacs in terms of health and career. So, it is best to have an open mind and adopt dynamism in life

The astrological predictions for Monday, 28 February, are here for you to check out. Kick-start your day by taking a look at the predictions to gauge how the day might pan out for you.

The Moon enters the Waning Crescent phase. There will be a lot of significant changes experienced by the zodiacs in terms of health and career. So, it is best to have an open mind and adopt dynamism in life.

Monday's skies will bring about adulation and new opportunities for some of the zodiac signs. Make a routine and stick to it to see fruitful results.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

The stars have some wonderful things in store for Aries. Right from getting admired at the workplace to experiencing popularity in the society, the lunar influence is going to have a positive impact on you. You will get your money (that was long overdue) back. Under today's skies you will be able to turn even stressful situations in your favour. Avoid paying heed to rumours.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)

Under today's skies, you feel happy with your children's success. Suggestions from elderly people will help you out this Monday. Relationship with a father figure might turn out to be unpleasant. Refrain from confrontations and illegal activities. Being insincere in any work will cost you a lot, today. It is best not to adopt unfair practices when it comes to religious matters. Avoid making any promises to your partner. Stay focused on work today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

To avoid encountering untoward circumstances, don't start any new work today. Agitation and a sense of humiliation might bog you down. Stay calm and devote some time to exercise and meditate. It is best not to engage in any conflicts with your family members. You might end up spending a lot on luxurious items. Take care of your health this Monday.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)

Under Monday's sky, you will be appreciated for your guidance at the workplace. Marital bliss is in store for you today. The lunar influence will make your work life very smooth. The cosmic energy is ushering in new projects in partnership for you. If needed, you might go ahead with the long overdue purchase of instruments. Those that are in the industrial sector might consider replacing machinery in the factory. Refrain from having spicy food today.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)

For Leos, it's time to completely bid adieu to the habit of procrastination. The universe is indicating you to be self-reliant and make hard work your mantra for the day. Under the lunar influence, there could be chances of betrayal from very trustworthy people. Don't let your guard down today. You can go ahead with business investments but be very practical at all times. Make room for exercise and meditation in your daily routine.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)

The universe has profits in store for Virgos that are in commission-based jobs. Spend quality time with your partner to experience a blissful day. Trying meditation will reap benefits. Your social life will also remain pretty active this Monday. Under today’s sky, be very cautious while doing government-related jobs. Refrain from running unnecessary errands today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

Today, Libras will be admired for their generosity. Job offers from big companies will pour in. Under the lunar influence you might have to be careful with what you say to others and your partner. Refrain from making hasty decisions and expressing unnecessary opinions when not asked for. Students will have a favourable day this Monday.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)

For Scorpios, advice from experienced people will prove very beneficial today. Hindered work will get done easily today. The universe has marital bliss and great health in store for you. Internship opportunities from reputed firms await students. Also, the Moon brings in significant monetary profits from social media activities.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)

Under the moon’s influence, today you receive immense support from friends. Though you might encounter financial constraints, you will enjoy material pleasures. The cosmic energy indicates you will be thinking about others rather than being self-centred, which will prove useful. Be prepared to deal with escalation in property disputes.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)

Under today's skies, Capricorns will be extremely happy and content. The cosmic energy will bring about highly favourable results for medical practitioners. You will be entertaining guests at home. Stay dedicated to your responsibilities. All your work will be completed smoothly this Monday.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

Aquarians gear up to spend a lovely day with huge financial gains. The universe is aligned to let you experience a pleasant day wherein elderly people including your family members will be highly happy with your supportive and caring nature. The lunar influence will bring about a disciplined routine.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

Under today's skies, you will have a fun social life. Catch up with old friends today. Your finances look great this Monday. The cosmic energy will guide you to strengthen business relationships. Romance is in the air for some. Don't hesitate to express your love and admiration for your partner. You might consider switching jobs due to changes in the general vibe of your workplace.

