Daily horoscope for 28 December: Geminis should stay away from selfish people; Aries to face obstacles in workplace

Your daily horoscope is here for you. Under Tuesday’s skies, many zodiac signs will have an impressive day at work, while those into business will find growth and positive results. Those searching for jobs will soon find one, and those who are planning for higher education will likely take a big step.

As the year is coming to an end, be kind and cheerful no matter what comes your way and always remember to respect others. Check your astrological predictions for today here:

Aries (21 March to 19 April):

Today will not be a good day for you to make big decisions regarding property. Also, in the workplace, you will have to face obstacles and high pressure situations. Those into business, will have to work a little harder to prosper today. Try not to share too many details with others, as there are many who will speak ill of you behind your back. People who suffer from high blood pressure need to take special care of their health.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

People with this zodiac sign should not show off their achievements because it may make others jealous. If you feel low or mentally disturbed, speak your heart out to your soulmate. Furthermore, you may face some confusion in your workplace today, be careful and alert while making any decisions. Stalled work will be speed up in the coming days.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June):

Today, your relation with people who are important in your life may get spoiled, so keep a check on your words and actions. Do not be blunt or negative in your thoughts. For engineering students, the day will be very good as the career and education prospects are likely to fall in your lap. Due to some reason, important work is likely to be blocked, so try not to be too stressed about it. Most importantly, keep your distance from selfish people.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July):

Under Tuesday’s skies, all your work will be completed on time. Additionally, your mind will be happy due to an increase in salary. However, this should not make you greedy or arrogant. You will remain unaffected by the politics being played in your office. Those who are newly married can travel together to visit any tourist spot and understand each other better.

Leo (23 July-22 August):

Leos are advised to take control of their emotions as people may misguide you today. Even the behaviour of family members can upset you, so don’t trust strangers too much. There is a possibility of you spoiling your own work due to arrogance and anger, so try to remain calm and patient. Take some much-needed rest whenever you get time.

Virgo (23 August-22 September):

People with this zodiac will be in a very good mood today since everything will progress according to their plans. As the new year is approaching, there will be a festive atmosphere in the house. Those who are feeling low or tired, will have friends to coming over to lift their spirits. People in the business sector will have to work hard, as times are going to be difficult for them. Most importantly, it will be a good day to start new work.

Libra (23 September-22 October):

Under Tuesday’s skies, try to keep unnecessary expenses under control. Today is not an appropriate time to borrow any money for business. As your workload increases, your social life might decline. Additionally, try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. Today, there will be an argument with colleagues in the office, but that should not spoil your relationship with them.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November):

Today is a perfect day for Scorpios, as your relationship with your romantic partner will be full of love and sweetness. The sweetness in your personal relationships will lead to your health problems fading away. In business, big money can come your way, so keep a check on all your savings and expenses. In terms of your professional life, your performance will improve and everyone will praise you for your hard work.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December):

People with this zodiac sign will be praised by their boss today. All your work and dedication will show positive results. Under Tuesday’s skies, your life will be fruitful and you will receive lots of blessings from your parents. Students who are pursuing higher education, can get placement opportunities in abroad. Tip of the day: stay away from risky investments.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January):

Capricorns will face difficulty in the family affairs, as there may be lack of harmony among your family and friends. As your income will increase, your expenses may also increase with time. Today, you should be careful about food as you may face health issues related to digestion. There is also a possibility of liver problems due to overeating.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February):

People of this sign will be little worried about finances today. So, don’t let negativity dominate your nature as it will spoil your mood and peace of mind. Those interested in the stock market, should avoid taking risk or planning for investments in the coming days. It’s not an auspicious day for take out a loan today.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March):

Under Tuesday’s skies, the idea of buying a new vehicle may come to mind. However, keep a watch on your expenses and go ahead with the purchase only if its necessary. Those into business activities, will gain momentum and the results concerning it will be progressive. For your hard work and dedication, people will be impressed by your efficient communicating style. Today is a good day for travelling, try to plan a small trip with family. Some may who will complain of health problems, especially sugar patients.