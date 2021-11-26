Daily Horoscope for 27 November: Check what’s in store for you this Saturday

Those who need advice on financial goals and undertakings will see a bigger and brighter future in this sector. So don’t lose hope and get worried but move on and make the most of what comes next

The daily horoscope is here for you! The third quarter moon in Virgo will uplift most of the zodiac signs today and will also help in relationship matters.

Those who need advice on financial goals and undertakings will see a bigger and brighter future in this sector. So don’t lose hope and get worried but move on and make the most of what comes next.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

People in this zodiac sign will have to prepare themselves to embrace a few adjustments that need to be made. Under Saturday’s skies, the third quarter moon will emerge in critical-thinking Virgo asking for changes between the reality of your current job and the vision of your dream job. With minor tweaks here and there, Aries can get back on track, as long as they are willing to do it. Between all this, make sure you don't lose sight of the bigger picture that’s in store for you.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

For Taurus, this time of the year will make you pay close attention to the dynamics in your intimate relationships. All this while, you have been on the right track, so the universe will suggest a few minor corrections that needs attention. As the third quarter of the moon arrives today, it will highlight and focus on romantic and heart-centered concerns that need freeing up. The day will be ideal to speak the truth or open up to a close partner.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Geminis will be able to draw attention towards major stories in their life under Saturday’s skies. Regarding relationship matters, the third quarter moon in reflective Virgo will call for changes to be made around your approach. Amid all the changes that need to be made, one is likely to feel caught between past and present. Speak the truth and be sure to hold space for other belief systems as elements of your past are worth letting go of.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

People with this zodiac sign do not embrace change easily or warmly. But under Saturday’s skies, you are likely to benefit from doing the necessary research, so pay attention. Furthermore, the third quarter moon in Virgo will point out adjustments that need to be made between mental attitude and ability to perform efficiently. As per the stars, today is an ideal time to focus on anything that will remove all the low feelings from your way.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

For Leos, today is the right time of the year to take risks with your skills. As you have been confident with your chosen craft, Saturday's skies will throw light on areas where there is room for further growth. Furthermore, the third quarter moon in Virgo emerges today; that will activate your talents and resources well. Remember, your passion speaks louder than words so make the most of it.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

People in this zodiac sign are easy to feel like their process has been halted, but the reality is that they just need to dig deeper and work on their ideas to frame a proper future. Also, the third quarter moon will highlight a list of changes that need to be embraced around identity and individuality. Remember to be honest, as it is the best bet because you can't go wrong with the truth.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

For Libras, this time of the year is a phase of learning new things and you would also be hungry to learn more. Amid all the new learnings, Libras have strived to pursue educational opportunities as well as new avenues of self-expression for better understanding and growth. Under Saturday’s skies, you need to make mental room by letting certain negative thinking patterns go before you take in new information. It is necessary that you give yourself some space to process, and also be gentle with yourself and others.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

Scorpios should note that there is so much of their energy that has been channelled towards their resources and that is leading them to better growth. The universe is trying hard so that you embrace your talents and skills. With today’s third quarter moon in Virgo, it will emphasize few changes around meeting new goals and making use of your abilities to the fullest. It is better that you aim to acknowledge your long-term goals that are worth seeing.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

It’s a big day for Sagittarius, as this time of the year, you are a shining star. It might not be evident or felt from the inside, but there are people who are taking close note of your moves and are looking on in awe. As the third quarter moon in Virgo shines bright, it will focus on aspects of your career that need changing, especially to suit your trajectory.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Under Saturday’s skies, Capricorn will look for mental cleansing where it will encourage you to take a step back and reflect on the situation at hand. Moreover, the third quarter moon will arrive in Virgo today, and call for a fresh change on the internal level. You should remember to stay grounded when too much is happening at once to decide on something.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

Either single or committed, you could experience confusion or uncertainty when it comes to your connection. So, today is the best time to get to know each other. Also, the third quarter moon in Virgo will demand for changes that need to be made concerning social aspects of your life. Under Saturday’s skies, turn your attention to the important ones that need amendment.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

People in this zodiac sign, will expect the unexpected when it comes to romantic connections. The third quarter moon in Virgo will call for special attention that needs to be made in relation to one’s career. In order to tune yourself into what needs alteration, you may wish to review compromises, commitments undertaken and negotiations.

