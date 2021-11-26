Daily Horoscope for 26 November: Check what’s in store for you today

Those with financial issues and broken hearts will find solitude, peace and rest soon. It's not the time to get worried but move on and make the most of what comes next

The daily horoscope is here for you! The moon along with your leading planet Jupiter will help you to complete unfinished tasks and prepare you to move on in a positive note. This uplifting energy will work on most of the zodiac signs today.

Those with financial issues and broken hearts will find solitude, peace and rest soon. It's not the time to get worried but move on and make the most of what comes next.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, Friday’s cosmic landscape will work towards uplifting your mood. The moon along with Jupiter will help you to tap your creative energy whilst examining which of your plans are worth pursuing. It will also direct your focus on the pending workloads as well as the state of your health and diet. One important tip is that you need to think and choose your words wisely before saying anything, lest you end up regretting it.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Under Friday’s skies, people in this zodiac sign will feel good and easy. The moon and Jupiter will help you to focus in your private life in order to reach for the stars with your public one. However, the moon's presence will lift up your need for creative self-expression, pleasure and romance. Also, don't be discouraged if things aren't going your way and if you're feeling more sensitive than usual, don't overthink about it.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

In the course of the day, Geminis will feel like two different people in one body. During this time, the moon’s presence around you will keep you on your toes and help you connect with those around. Furthermore, her opposition with Jupiter will inspire you to broaden your horizons with your current course of action. By the end of the day, Geminis will be encouraged to reconnect with their home base and keep a low social profile.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

Do your due diligence before you take any leap because the moon will urge you to get organised in your workflow. On the other hand, Jupiter will keep you re-assessing the future of joint collaborations and financial concerns which need your attention. By the end of the day, the moon will encourage you to return to important conversations that have remained unfinished or untouched.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

In the relationship department, the universe is asking you to explore the give-and-takes happening around you. Under Friday’s skies, the moon's opposition with Jupiter will help you maintain an optimistic mood around close ones. It will also encourage you to embrace partnership growth in financial or personal life. By the end of the day, the moon will turn your focus towards financial concerns that need major attention.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

For Virgos, wrap up your stay in solitude as many of you will have your innermost mood as the desire for privacy. The moon, along with Leo, will help you through emotional knots that need untangling in peace. Even Luna’s opposition with Jupiter will assist you into the current plans that need adjusting on the work or life balance front. Finally, the day will help you to embrace your independence.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

It is necessary for Libras to give yourself permission to be a social butterfly today. Under Friday's skies, you are in need of connection so that you can cherish and take a closer look at the goals you have in mind. Leo moon will spend the day opposing Jupiter, that will help you to learn around creative self-expression and romance. During the day, you will feel your need for solitude and peace.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

For Scorpios, one push on the career front is all you need to uplift your energy and mood today. Additionally, the moon’s presence will encourage you to contemplate your current trajectory as well as make necessary adjustments. Moreover, Luna’s opposition will encourage you to examine future plans on the home and family front. Not just that, it will also help you fine-tune your future goals.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Under Friday’s skies, the moon along with your ruling planet, Jupiter will help you unblock any pent-up feelings and make it easy to express yourself. You're probably looking for some thrills, but there's more for you in the coming days. As the moon marches into Virgo, it will point your attention towards reputation concerns and career.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Capricorns should let themselves lighten up under Friday’s skies. On this day, the moon will help you tune into the current stories that are swirling around your hidden talents and resources waiting to be activated. Furthermore, the moon, with Virgo, will lift you out of boredom and help you seek a fresh perspective and change of pace.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

For Aquarius, it will be hard to turn or run away from the stories brewing in your close relationships because the moon will point your focus brewing in your personal life. During the day, the moon will help you learn lessons that are still yet to be learned in partnership matters. Hence, collective your need for privacy and desire for intimate acquaintances.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

The day will bring emotional importance to themes surrounding your day-to-day lifestyle and work pattern. Most importantly, the moon along with Jupiter, will help you acknowledge any pent-up emotions that are lingering around your work or life balance. It’s time that you put the finishing touches on any looming work and prepare to move on in a positive note. By the end of the day, Luna will turn your focus towards your close relationships.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.