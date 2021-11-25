Daily Horoscope for 25 November: Check what’s in store for you today

Those undergoing financial issues, stress and broken relationships will find peace and new connections soon. Be patient and embrace the moment!

The daily horoscope is here for you! The moon is likely to encourage many of the zodiac signs to share their hidden talents and overcome stress. Under Thursday's skies, Uranus and Mars will work around health and good financial dealings for many.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

Under Thursday's skies, Aries will find themselves wrestling with a frustration or two. Furthermore, the moon will encourage you to share your unique talents of your own choice on a stage. However, Uranus and Mars will help you overcome stress around your finances and intimate relationships that need management. So, take it easy, and try to lay low if need be and do what feels right for you, never overthink.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Today, try to keep a low profile as you will be in the mood to hole up in the comfort of your home. Don’t forget to catch up on some much-needed rest as the moon strolls through Leo. Under Thursday's skies, you might struggle with building up your momentum but once you get going, it will be difficult for you to stop.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Geminis are usually natural in storytelling and communication, so under Thursday’s skies, let yourself reconnect with these natural talents. Also, the moon’s presence on your planet will encourage you to activate your self-expression in a fresh capacity. However, with Luna's insight on Uranus and Mars you can stoke frustrations around work life and health. So, expect the unexpected!

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

For Cancerians, Thursday’s skies will show a variety of stressful aspects, where it will make you encounter a roller coaster of feelings to wrestle with. During the day, Leo moon will push you to focus on straightening your finances as well as activating your hidden talents. However, it can also stoke tension around romantic needs and long-term aspirations.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

Several tensions for you might come up under Thursday's cosmic landscape. Meanwhile, the moon’s presence in your sign will intensify your emotional responses and increase your need for self-protection. This makes the day ideal to prioritize self-express and health. The moon, along with Uranus and Mars, is likely to stir up dormant frustrations between private life and public.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

If you're single or committed, you are likely to give the holiday festivities a lot this year. Also, especially for those who are already seeing someone. Under Thursday's skies, the moon’s presence in Leo will encourage you to acknowledge pending emotional issues in a healing way. Virgos should aim to release any pent-up feelings through journaling or creative writing.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

For Libras, Thursday's skies will push you to seek freedom from what is conventional. On this day, the moon will encourage you to reconnect with friends and communities you care about. However, the moon, along with Uranus and Mars, will support you to embrace a fresh approach, be it financial stresses or intimacy issues.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

For Scorpios, they should turn their focus towards the current state of ambition. Those who are tangled around their future trajectory will get a chance to untangle it. This will help in stoking relationship tensions around the issues of freedom and independence which will need to be addressed sooner or later. It is also an opportunity to connect and gather around those you hold dear to your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Sagittarians are usually the ones breaking out of stagnation and abandoning tiresome routines. So, let yourself be reminded of that desire today! Meanwhile, the moon will highlight underlying tensions and change your current work circumstances that will help you in anger management. If you’re travelling sooner or later, make sure to double and triple check your travel itinerary as it will keep you alert.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Capricorns currently need some rest and rejuvenation rather than a cold shoulder today. Additionally, the moon’s time encourages you to heal and acknowledge recent intimacy issues. As the moon finds itself between Uranus and Mars, it will illuminate hidden stresses looming beneath the surface around the activities of goal-setting, romance and creativity.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

For Aquarians, it is important to direct your focus towards a close relationship that you cherish. The moon that is roaming through your opposite sign will help you in the give-and-take relationship happening between you and a special someone. During this time of the year, holidays are always stressful, but don't let the unexpected 'drama' get you down. So, make the most of your time!

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

No one can stop you, when you are in the zone concerning career or love. Also, the possibilities are infinite, so never say never! The moon that is hovering over your responsibilities will bring emphasis to your holiday plans soon. However, unexpected delays are likely in the calendar, but don’t despair, things will work out in your favour soon.

