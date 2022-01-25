Daily Horoscope for 25 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Tuesday

Horoscope Today News, 25 January, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological prediction is here! Under Tuesday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will start new projects in business. A few associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position while others may fall ill due to the weather.

Tip for the day – Appreciate people for what they do in your life as every job is important and plays a vital role.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Do not work more than your capacity, today. The company of wise people will benefit you emotionally as well as socially. Under Tuesday’s skies, your married life will remain pleasurable. Furthermore, the day is not favourable if you are thinking about taking a loan in the coming week or days. Due to hard work and dedication, the income of working professionals will increase. Many of you will also have cordial relationships with your subordinates.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Today, you will face hindrances in starting new work, so be cautious. A few of you may complain of burning in stomach, so take care. It’s time that parents fulfil the obligations towards their children. Never hesitate to apologise and accept your mistakes, it will make you learn better. There won’t be any profits in commission-based work today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Always respect the boundaries in your love relationship, hence making your bond stronger. Today, some negativities of the past might reappear and affect your life. You might end up wasting too much time on social media. Perform yoga and meditation to avoid stress, as it will help you a lot.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Due to the weather condition, some of you may come down with a viral infection. Today, your day will begin on a negative note. Don’t let yourself get deceived or manipulated by anyone. You might fetch a big business order in the coming days, bringing huge profit to all. Take care of your mother’s health, as she needs your attention and love. You might face some problems due to your weight and daily routine.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Working professionals may get transferred soon either to the place they wanted or they did not. You might discuss religion and spirituality with your friends today. You will have excellent coordination with high-rank officers who will admire you for your good will. People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position. There might be huge profits in the business, so make deals wisely.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Under Tuesday’s skies, the day is going to be favourable for you. Mutual respect and trust will increase in your love relationship. Today, you will have a hectic schedule as you will be under work pressure. Despite all the pressure and stress, your work efficiency will increase. However, the resolution of disputes will keep you happy. Some of you may complain of toothache.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): People of this zodiac sign, will be inclined to undertake some risky tasks, that could put themselves in danger. Your family may conduct a religious ceremony in the coming days to bring peace at home. The day is highly favourable for financial matters, so issues that haven't been touched can go ahead. Today, physically you might feel weak and tired. There will also be a fear of something undesirable.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): You may come down with viral fever owing to the weather condition. You should avoid crowded places, especially in the coming days. You often face losses due to unnecessary show-off so better to be simple for sometime. Best, that you remain calm and composed. It wouldn’t be wise to trouble yourself with too much work because the burden will only spoil your ongoing task.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Pay attention to the convenience of your clients and customers in the business. In the coming days, your reputation will increase on social level. Even your authority will increase at the workplace, so give your best as good things will follow. You may start working on a new project soon. Always remember, investing in properties will return handsome profits.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): For many, intimacies will increase in your marital relationship under Tuesday’s skies. Also, your health will remain good. The day is favourable for financial matters. Your bonding will get stronger with your colleagues, hence making your work lighter. You might receive some delightful news from your relatives today. A few of you will take great interest in technology.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will participate in an auspicious ceremony that will keep your mind relaxed. Some of you might go on a pleasure trip today. A few will spend quality time with their friends. You may start a new business soon with the right people and perspective. You are not able to fully focus on your work due to unnecessary distractions. Try to complete your important work in the first half of the day.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today, your family atmosphere may turn a little stressful. At the workplace, your colleagues may conspire against you so be careful. Indigestion and vomiting may trouble you today. Important documents and tax-related problems will keep you occupied. Your friends will not support you, especially the close ones. Tip for the day - drink plenty of water.

