Daily horoscope for 25 December: Check what's in store for you this Christmas Day

Christmas is here and so is your daily horoscope. Under Saturday’s skies, many zodiac signs will have a relaxed day that will help them spend more time with their loved ones. Those who are searching for partners will soon find their soulmate.

People who are associated with business and stock market, will get good results and growth by the beginning of the new year. Most importantly, be kind and cheerful no matter what comes your way.

Aries (21 March to 19 April):

Today will be a good day for you, as all your domestic discord will be resolved. Even your married life will be full of happiness and bliss on this day. Those into professional work will try to learn new skills under Saturday’s skies. Due to your personality, people will be hanging on to your words. Furthermore, the day is very auspicious for increasing sales in the workplace.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

People with this zodiac sign will soon find success for all the hard work they have done. With all the success that you will achieve will lead you to improve your lifestyle. Meanwhile, those associated with heavy industry may have problems regarding machinery, so be careful and alert for any accidents. As the season of joy and merrymaking is here, do not let misunderstandings come in romantic relationships. Try to solve it right away, before things go out of hand.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June):

Today, you will do all the tasks in a planned manner as everything will go ahead as you have imagined. Try to maintain discipline in your family. Moreover, keep good relations with your brothers and sisters, as they are your one of your most important pillars of support in life. Try to take good guidance from the elders of the house, as they will always bless you. Meanwhile, your self-esteem and self-confidence will increase today.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July):

Under Saturday's skies, you can buy some gifts for your spouse as it will make your relationship stronger. In terms of income in the workplace, the day will be satisfactory and pleasing. Amid the special season, there will be celebration in the family so try to spend as much time together as possible. Also, family disputes can be settled today as the stars are aligned for reconciliation. In the first half of the day, it will be beneficial to complete the necessary works.

Leo (23 July-22 August):

Leos are advised to be mentally strong as the day can be hectic for many people of the zodiac sign. Despite the day being chaotic, your work will be completed on time. For few couples, there will be some problems concerning their married life. However these issues will soon be solved in the coming days. Due to the drop in temperatures, many may experience leg and back pain.

Virgo (23 August-22 September):

People with this zodiac are directed to avoid travelling long distances today as it will get tiring for you. You will be kept on your toes as relatives are likely to visit your place today. With too many things happening in your personal and professional life, negative thoughts can plague you the whole day. To avoid having depressing thoughts, try to keep a complete distance from intoxicants today.

Libra (23 September-22 October):

Under Saturday's skies, unmarried people can get lucky in terms of relationships, as many may receive marriage proposals. As it’s a day for joy and merrymaking, today will be full of happiness and enthusiasm. The day will see you indulge in nostalgia. Most importantly, people in the business sector will be very happy with their profits today.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November):

Today is a perfect day for Scorpios, as it is very auspicious to propose your lover. People who are associated with tourism business, will plan a new tour very soon. Also, today you may go out for a party with friends. Under Saturday’s skies, you would prefer to spend time at home instead in the office. Due to weather conditions, your health may be slightly unfavourable.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December):

People with this zodiac sign will have to endure emotional distress today. So, take care of loved ones, as well your own emotional stability. Those into online business, might experience losses; be careful and alert when making any decision in life. Try not to trust your managers blindly, as it will be unfavourable for your interests. During this time, negative thoughts may plague your day.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January):

Capricorns will face difficulty in getting back their borrowed money today. Even important tasks may get delayed due to pending chores and unattended responsibilities. Under Saturday’s skies, you may be hurt by the behaviour of friends, so do not share too many secrets with them. Those in business may be disappointed as their expected profits may not materialise.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February):

People of this sign will be appreciated for their work in the office. Moreover, business related to import-export will gain huge profit in the coming days. Students will take great interest in studies, while those interested in making their career will see better opportunities coming their wat. Furthermore, the day is auspicious for partnership in business.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March):

Pisces are advised to take care of financial matters as they may face some problems regarding their finances. Also, in business, new opponents may be active, hampering any growth in business. Work pressure will increase, but that should not stop you from flourishing in a stressful environment. Some will complain of health problems, especially sugar patients.

