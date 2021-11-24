Daily Horoscope for 24 November: Check what’s in store for you today

Those facing financial issues and troubled relationships will find solitude and rest. So, to make this all possible, embrace the moment and keep calm to reach your goal

The daily horoscope is here for you! Leading planet Mercury will uplift the energy of most of the zodiac signs and will also support healing and important conversations.

Those facing financial issues and troubled relationships will find solitude and rest. So, to make this all possible, embrace the moment and keep calm to reach your goal.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, the Wednesday skies will find a few cosmic changes getting started. On this day, Mercury along with Scorpio will march towards adventure-seeking Sagittarius and uplift your mental energy. This will help in educational pursuits and travel plans for the coming days. Not just that, Leo’s moon will meet up with Mercury that will make it easy to feel good as well as express yourself creatively.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Today, your mind will summon you towards a new mode of thinking. Mercury that helps in mental growth, will make you focus on relationship and intimacy wounds which have yet to heal. Wednesday’s skies will make the moon come out and reach out to the sun and Mercury, making it an ideal day to involve yourself in healing and important conversations.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Geminis will receive cosmic guidance from the messenger planet, Mercury. On this day, Mercury will help in sending all your focus on the current relationship. So, in the weeks to come, prepare yourself to speak the truth with those you are closest to.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

For Cancerians, Wednesday's skies will send your focus in a new direction. On this day, Mercury will depart from Scorpio and move ahead towards Sagittarius; this will redirect your focus and help you in becoming organized with correct workflow. It will also deepen your connections with your health.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

In your inner world, things are beginning to lighten up and make it better for you. Mercury will abandon sensitive Scorpio and move forward with playful Sagittarius to redirect your mental focus towards creative self-expression. Moreover, it will also help in pleasure-seeking that will offer an easy flow of energy towards romantic pursuits in the weeks ahead.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

It is necessary that you take a break and slip away into your private world. Your ruling planet, Mercury will work to direct your focus on family issues and home in the weeks to come. Additionally, the moon will support you in feeling your best when prioritizing solitude and rest.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

For Libras, Wednesday's skies will show a much-needed change of pace. On this day, Mercury will depart from Scorpio and move forward to Sagittarius, which will help in pointing one’s mental focus towards writing projects, local travel and educational concerns in the coming days.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

Scorpios may feel part of their personality shifting under Wednesday’s cosmic landscape. Wednesday’s skies will see Mercury departing from Sagittarius and pointing mental focus to the ins and outs of your finances and activation of skills. With this, Leo will meet up with Mercury that will make it an ideal day to plug away at career projects.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Under Wednesday’s skies, Sagittarians are beginning to feel more like themselves. One this day, Mercury will depart from Scorpio and bounces forward, where it will work to re-invigorate your sense of humour, self-expression and charisma. All this is supposed to happen in the weeks to come. However, with Leo moon and Mercury, it can make your skills visible and known to others.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

For Capricorns, Wednesday’s cosmic landscape will twist their usual perspective making it an ideal day for healing conversations and therapeutic endeavours. Wednesday's skies will make Mercury depart from Scorpio and evacuate into reflective Sagittarius aiming to help one work through self-sabotaging mental patterns and emotional baggage.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

There are many opportunities for you but very little time, as the universe is thrusting your mind into a new direction. Mercury will help turn your mental focus towards community concerns, friend groups and long-term aspirations. The romantic Leo moon will make it an ideal day for important conversations especially on the relationship front.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

For Pisceans, sharing is caring, but don't forget to make time for yourself, too. Today, Mercury will depart from Scorpio and move forward by placing your mental focus on career matters and ambitions. Moreover, the Leo moon will align with Mercury, and make it an ideal day to tackle work projects to run smoothly.

