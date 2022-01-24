Daily Horoscope for 24 January: Find out the prediction of all the zodiac signs this Monday

Check your horoscope here:

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Head to the first day of the week on January 24 Monday in a relaxed and composed manner as the Moon enters the Waning Gibbous phase. The Moon is in the Libra currently.

Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs need to reflect upon their experiences and imbibe compassion. Work with patience, and be mindful of health.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)- The universe is aligned in such a way that you will find high-ranking officials showering you with praises. Under today's lunar influence you will be admired wholeheartedly. You will help others selflessly this Monday. Possibility of enjoying scrumptious food cannot be ruled out. You must continue to work hard. Refrain from depending upon others this Monday.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)- The cosmic energy is suitably aligned for unmarried people to get news of marriage getting fixed. Your talent will come to the forefront but you will find yourself getting dissatisfied with your success. Under today's skies, chances of getting profits in business are high. Don't get too emotional in love and avoid making promises.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)- Today, you might get the news of a family member's marriage being fixed. There's a possibility of buying a new vehicle. The universe is not aligned for you to get favourable results in legal matters, today. Students need to focus on their studies. It is advisable to upgrade your work methodology for better outcomes.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)- Under Monday's skies, you will be blessed with a joyous family life. People in private sector will receive hike in salary. You might get admitted in institutions for higher studies. You will be able to set your targets without any dilemma. Be prepared to conquer your enemies.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)- As the Moon enters its Waning phase, chances of experiencing a balanced life is high wherein your problems will be resolved and dilemmas put to rest. You might receive a present from your family.

Stars are aligned to bring in news of your children's success, and you will get to spend a romantic time with your partner. Success in government-related work is on the cards. You will learn from your mistakes.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)- The cosmic energy is perfect for you to try something new in business. All the tasks that were hindered previously, will get done smoothly, today due to the Moon's influence. Land-property related matters will bear favourable results. Mutual understanding and harmony will prevail in the family, with full support of your partner. You can get involved in auspicious ceremonies.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)-Today the Moon brings in the possibility of job offers from abroad. Your workload will increase. Don't lend or borrow money. Migraine patients must stay away from stressful circumstances.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)-For Scorpios, it is a great day to have fun and unwind. Managers will be highly impressed with your work. The universe is aligned to bring in due recognition for those that are in writing profession. Under today's skies, you can receive huge financial gains in the stock market. A business trip might be planned.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)-Under today's skies, you can expect to have a wonderful time with your partner. Those that are finance will experience favourable results. People in administrative services might get honoured. Chances of monetary gain from overseas cannot be ruled out.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)-The universe is aligning itself to fulfil your wish, today. Plan to explore a new tourist destination might be on the cards. Be careful of people who will try to take credits for your work. Under lunar influence, chances of winning in legal disputes are high. Spending quality time with siblings will bring in great joy this Monday.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)-Under today's skies, chances of experiencing fatigue and leg pain is high. Also, the universe is aligned for you to get success in things that you find yourself interested. You might encounter trouble due to colleagues. Be careful with your business clients. Your relationship with them might be jeopardized this Monday.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)-Today's lunar position will prove favourable to people in management domain. Also, it's the perfect time to get business-related work completed. You will find yourself drawn to new topics to study. The universe is indicating that you need to pay attention to your spouse's advice. Do repay your old debts, today.

