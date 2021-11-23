Daily Horoscope for 23 November: Check what’s in store for you this Tuesday

The daily horoscope for you is here! The south node’s presence in Sagittarius will help in finding love, family and financial status to most of the zodiac signs.

Those undergoing immense drama or trouble in relationships will finally find peace and understanding in handling it. To make it all possible, keep calm, embrace the moment to reach your goal.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, the universe has been providing you with lessons on mental health for the past one year. Tuesday’s skies will help you reconsider what you believe about life as well as enable you to re-examine your relationships and your potential. Furthermore, as the illuminating sun merges with the south node, it will help you to see what mental blockages are still standing in your way towards a better life.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

For quite some time now, you have been dealing with long-standing relationship issues. Tuesday’s skies will shine on the south node’s presence in Sagittarius, that had been blocking your way towards true intimacy in the past year and a half. It will throw light on what blockages still require dismantling and how to deal with it.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Geminis will return to one of the most important themes that had been long standing for over the last year and a half. Tuesday’s skies will guide you towards long-standing issues that require transformation from your end, especially in terms of your approach to forming intimate partnerships. During this time, your bliss and general happiness are priorities and this will also reflect on your partnerships.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

You might have noticed the changing circumstances surrounding your personal life and work for the past one year. It was only made possible with the help of the south node’s presence in Sagittarius, that has helped you in outgrowing attitudes towards your job circumstances, exercise and health. Tuesday’s cosmic landscape will help in sending all your focus towards the blockages in your life that still requires dismantling.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

For Leos, the universe has been sending heaps of important lessons around romance all this year. Over the last year and a half, the south node’s time in Sagittarius has helped many ways of approaching romantic interests as well as your faith in your own creative projects. Tuesday’s skies will see the sun merge with the south node, which in turn will end up helping you to acknowledge hurdles that are still looming in these arenas.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

For the past year, Virgos have been dealing with so many family dramas. The south node’s presence in Sagittarius has helped you realize what needs to be worked on, especially around home life and emotional issues. Tuesday’s skies will support you in what deciding what to let go in these arenas.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Today, the cosmic landscape will aid you in re-examining your communication style. As a big help, the south node of fate had actively worked through mental health issues and communication blockages all this while. Tuesday’s skies will shine on many other remaining hurdles that need better dismantling and dealings.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

All this while, the universe had been testing your ability to let go of long-standing self-confidence issues. Also, for quite some time, the south node of Sagittarius has been pressing you to accomplish this task. So, take time out, and examine the feelings stirring around resources, talents and self-worth.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

For the past few months, you have been put to the test to re-examine your relationships to your health and sense of independence. Today’s skies will bring a fresh sense of awareness around your sense of self onto any remaining hurdles. Whether you're single or romantically attached, the day will make you more receptive to your environment as well as drive you to pursue your passions.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Capricorns, it's high time that you let go of the past. In the past year and a half, you have been dealing with some serious internal emotional work that has been crushed out from within. Tuesday’s skies will help you in relinquishing self-defeating patterns that still haunt you. Be it a decision to keep an intriguing connection or to partake in thrilling romances behind closed doors; something is definitely happening in the background.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

Being an Aquarius, you are more concerned about your friend groups and social life when compared to other signs. It is only because of the south node’s presence in Sagittarius that has helped you release community ties and also let go of outgrown aspirations over the past year. Tuesday’s skies will support you in your social group.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

For Pisceans, their career has been an ongoing point of focus for the last few months or maybe years. It has only been possible with the south node of fate, that has helped you in releasing outgrown stories that stir around one’s career and reputation. Tuesday’s skies will make progress as the illuminating sun merges with the south node.