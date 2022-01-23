Horoscope, 23 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Sunday

Check your horoscope here:

Your daily dose of astrological prediction is here! Under Sunday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will get a huge profit in the business. While others are going to begin a new job today. Many will spend time with family and close ones.

Tip for the day – Never think of putting down someone whose expertise may not be up to the mark, rather help them learn.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Aries will spend money on comfort and material pleasure today. Despite being at home, you will have a hectic day. Some of you might do future planning with your partner. Try to keep your behaviour genial to your partner as the day is a restful one. Your daily routine will remain disciplined as you like it. A few will move forward with confidence in their professional life.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Under Sunday’s skies, you will be interested in acquiring new professional skills. There would be huge profits in the business in the coming days. You will spend some intimate time with your spouse or partner. Tip for the day - don’t pay much heed to negative things. Many of you will be inclined to religious activities. Also, students will receive proper guidance and support from their teachers.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Today, some important work may get hindered but don’t panic. The day is not favourable for starting any new work. The day will be favourable at the workplace as your boss and colleagues will appreciate you for your work; hence, increasing your self-confidence. Don’t spoil your understanding and coordination with high-ranking officers. The family-related tensions will get over soon.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): With hard work and dedication, you will overthrow your enemies in all possible ways. Under Sunday’s skies, there would be love and affection in your marital relationship. The health of ailing people will improve in your family and close ones. Your friends may unexpectedly arrive at your home, so be prepared. Some of you might learn a new skill that will bring out your creative side.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): The day is favourable for repaying all your old debts. Those waiting for job offers from abroad might receive good news in a day or two. Today, your behaviour and manner of speaking will make others happy. The day is highly favourable for children as they will make their parents proud. Your income will increase, improving your style and standard of living.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): You will very well execute challenging tasks with your intelligence and discretion. Today, you will be happy and cheerful and this will keep you active all day; hence, your work will be completed on time. Parents might be worried about their children, so give them the attention that they need. You might plan about a new business in the coming weeks.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Libras are advised to take care as you may fall ill due to cold weather conditions. The day is not favourable for travelling, so do not make any plans. Today, there might be losses from online shopping. Your co-workers may get displeased with your work approach, see what they have to explain. Under Sunday’s skies, the thoughts of a job switch may keep your mind agitated. Always try to assess the situation with a calm mind.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): The advice of experienced people will greatly benefit you either in your personal or professional life. Intimacy will increase in your marital relationship, under today’s skies. Even, your business revenue may increase, so keep a track of all projects and dealings. Mentally, you will be strong and confident. Some of you might get some delightful news from your family.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): As it’s a restful day, it is going to be favourable for love relationships. You might fetch a new business deal in the coming weeks. For some, property disputes will be resolved and family bonding will strike a balance. Today, you will be able to firmly present your thoughts and arguments with family and close ones. Children will perform brilliantly in their studies.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Today, you might come across such information that will completely catch you off guard. The problems affecting your marital relationship will get over. So, keep your thoughts and behaviour positive as things are falling into place. Some of you might get new orders in the business that will bring better growth. High-ranking officers will be pleased with you and your work.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Due to the weather condition, a muscle sprain may trouble you today. Pay attention to the feelings of your life partner, as he or she is important in your life. Your indisciplined daily routine might affect your work, so be careful. Today, an unknown fear will keep your mind agitated. Stay away from controversial topics, as it will take you nowhere.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): People with this zodiac sign, might do planning about a new start-up. The day is favourable for people associated with politics. You will execute all your work with a proper strategy and aim. You might take the help of your associates in the business who will guide you better. In the coming days, your income sources will increase. Your relationships with prominent people of society will be cordial.

