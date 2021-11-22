Daily Horoscope for 22 November: Check what the stars have in store for you today

From a time of self-reflection for some zodiacs to an easy-going, productive day for others, Monday, 22 November, is set to bring something for all

As the work week starts again, the planets and the constellations will bring forth a host of messages for your future. From a time of self-reflection for some zodiacs to an easy-going, productive day for others, Monday, 22 November, is set to bring something for all people.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March-19 April):

Monday skies indicate a docile and easy going day for you. The day would be ideal for reaching out to family, redecorating or liveining up your living space due to the moon coasting through Cancer, which will encourage you to cozy up in your home. The tryst between Mars and Venus this week will boost your career and reputation.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

You will experience an extremely busy day. The alignment of Venus and Mars will imbibe your day with an invigorated relationship energy. As the moon cruises through Cancer, the day will be ideal to engage in acts of self-expression or begin a writing project. The day will see you catching up on unfinished conversations, tackling errands and constantly being on the move.

GEMINI (21 May-20 June):

Things will come to a close in the coming days, Gemini. While you have been busy and concerned with wrapping up important stories in your work environment, this Monday will see you still working productively. As the Moon meanders through Canver, the day will be ideal for reviewing your finances.

CANCER (21 June -21-22 July):

The universe will be especially favourable for you today. The presence of the moon in your sign will signal a strong need to prioritise self-care and pamper yourself. To make the day special, treat yourself, go back to an exercise regimen or healthy diet or simply give yourself a break to recharge your batteries.

LEO (23 July-22-23 August):

You are desperately in need of some rest and recuperation Leo. The alignment of moon and Cancer will encourage you not push yourself so hard on the matter of productivity. Prioritise your peace today, and just take it easy. Sit back, run a long bath, or even read a relaxing novel. Just spend some time away from the world in your own little cocoon today.

VIRGO (23 August-23 September):

Shifting through your list of goals, you may realise that you may want to switch up the things you are pursuing or refine them. The moon’s presence in Cancer will help to focus on your aspirations and weed out the ones you think are not worthy of your efforts. The day’s events may lead you to realise that you need a social boost as well.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Due to the connection between Venus and Mars, Monday’s skies will invigorate you and imbibe you with energy to tackle any issues in the arena of home and family . The day will also help you tune into any issues that require deeper thought before making any choices related to your career or reputation.

SCORPIO (23 October - 21 November):

The week-long tryst between Mars and Venus will see Monday starting on a sweet note for you. The day will make you full of radiance, charm and romantic energy, making it an ideal time to step out of your comfort zone and start a creative project. The day will also be ideal for making your intentions clear in someone you are interested in.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

You are in the mood for some healing and reflection, Sagittarius, especially on concerns related to intimacy and long-standing emotional issues. The presence of moon in Cancer will encourage you to engage in journaling or other contemplative activities. You can also consider having talk therapy, tarot or any activity that will allow you to slip into a quiet headspace.

CAPRICORN (22 December -19 January):

As the moon settles into Cancer, the day will be vital for close romantic relationships. This is an ideal time to tend to any loose ends or nagging issues on the relationship front. While you may find yourself being extra attentive towards the people closest to you, be mindful of losing your own way in the process of doling out attention.

AQUARIUS (20 January-18 February):

Your focus will be towards incomplete errands and workloads. Turn your attention towards the feelings that are stirring in you regarding your exercise and diet to help you reconnect with your body. You will feel best when you are accomplishing something, no matter how big or small so redirect your energies towards a project that will make you feel that way.

PISCES (19 February - 20 March):

Monday’s skies will result in you being in a mood to slack off rather than invest in painstaking efforts. The moon’s presence in Cancer will lead you to explore your romantic side and focus on the aspects of pleasure, play and romance in your life. The day will be ideal to pursue creative activities that will allow you to activate your self-expression.