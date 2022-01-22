Daily Horoscope for 22 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Saturday

Check your horoscope here:

Your daily dose of astrological prediction is here! Under Saturday’s skies, a few zodiac signs may face some challenging situations at work as well as in their personal life. The day will also be full of ups and downs for a few for many people, but the situations will turn out to be manageable.

Tip for the day – When things go wrong, try to remember that good times will soon follow.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Under Saturday’s skies, students may face some difficulties in their studies. Those into business may see a decrease in sales. Try to complete any important work before noon. Keep a close eye on the behaviour of your children as some of them may need your help. Due to weather conditions, arthritis may flare up for many people. Tip for the day – try to remain fully focused on your work.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Today, your work efficiency may decrease because of your tendency to overwork yourself. Always keep faith in your life partner, as he or she will be your only support. The day will be full of ups and downs but you will be able to manage everything. Iron traders may face some challenging situations under Saturday’s skies. There might be some hindrances in government-related work, so be patient.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

You will be able to benefit from your creative thoughts, so don’t let your ideas fade away. Today, you will take great interest in research-based work as some assignments will keep you on your toes. Also, you will be energetic and lively at the workplace, making your colleagues admire you for your active lifestyle. Some of you may complain of a headache and uneasiness in the evening.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

There are high chances of discord in your marital relationship so try to compromise on a few things. Also, your words may hurt your life partner, so, be careful about your communication skills. Tip for the day - don’t be overconfident as it will leave you broken or disheartened. Your carelessness regarding your health may cost you dearly. Some of you may plan a journey in the evening.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

In the coming days or weeks, you may plan to relocate to some other place. Under Saturday’s skies, business may slowdown. Do not get worried as things will get back to normal soon. Always remember that the company of wise people will benefit you. Soon, some of you might identify people holding grudges against you in personal or professional life.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Under Saturday’s skies, you may face betrayal or even fraud in love relationships. The first half of the day will be highly unfavourable for you as nothing will go as planned. But your mood will be good in the second half because things will slowly fall into place. Today, you will begin your work with a new approach and thought process. Tip for the day - always keep your behaviour cordial with elderly people.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Libras will be worried about their domestic matters as few issues will go out of hand. Today or in the coming days, don’t make any big agreement or deal regarding the property. Under Saturday skies, your social circle will expand, hence bringing some trustworthy people into your life. Some of you will be upset about getting results contrary to your expectations, but keep trying and don’t lose hope. Disputes may emerge with friends or family regarding old issues.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

Those into the academic field will get favourable results in competitive exams. Some of you might also get success in interviews this Saturday. Furthermore, your social reputation will become stronger among colleagues and higher officials. Some people might receive gifts today due to your admirable nature and personality. Family members will have mutual love and harmony, today.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

This Saturday, your work may get spoiled due to your ego and anger so try to keep calm and do your work as asked. Under Saturday’s skies, your boss will not trust you, but you will remain hardworking and dedicated towards your work. No matter what the situation is, your life partner will support you at all times. You will spend quality time at home in the evening.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

You will spend time to keep track of unnecessary expenses. There are high chances of arguments in your family over some issues, so try to resolve contentious matters with a peaceful approach. Constipation and gas-related problems may trouble you, today. Some of you may participate in religious activities in the evening.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

You may lose or misplace an important possession today, kindly be alert and careful. Do thorough research and analyse every detail before starting a new work or task. Some of you may get bored with your married life so try to bring back the old love and passion between you and your partner. Some bitter memories of the past may reappear and hurt your feelings. Try to remain focused on your work this Saturday.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

Giving donations and charity anonymously will benefit you, today. Happiness and joy will increase in your marital relationship hence making your day complete. There are chances of a business trip in the coming days. Some of the working professionals may get promoted, due to their hard work and dedication. Few of you might upgrade your technical skills today. As the day comes to an end, you will participate in some fun activities.

