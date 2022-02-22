Daily Horoscope for 22 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Tuesday

Under Tuesday’s skies, students will do excellent in exams, some employees will get a hike while others will get a promotion and married couples are set to have a blissful day

The daily horoscope for 22 February is here! Under Tuesday’s skies, most of the zodiac signs will be under the weather, so better take care of your health and students will do excellent in academics and online exams. Some of the private employees will get a hike while others will get a promotion and married couples are set to have a blissful day today.

Check your horoscope for 22 February:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): The day will be an excellent one for money related matters. Any recent wish on your mind will be fulfilled soon. Some of you will be influenced by the thoughts of your spouse as they will always guide you through. You might go out for dinner with friends and family today. You might get victory in a court case so be patient. There will be success in controlling rising expenses that have incurred you in the past.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your experiences today will benefit you in the future. You can get the support of your father in the field that you wish to move ahead. You will take interest in studying new subjects that will bring out the creative side within you. There may be complaints of strain and pain in the legs under Tuesday’s skies. Bank employees are likely to get a promotion today while others can hope for an increase in salary. Tip for the day, always respect the feelings of others.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June): Those who are looking for partners will get marriage proposals today. You may have an argument with a colleague at the workplace leading to disruption of work. Lawyers should argue carefully under Tuesday’s skies. For any big decision or plan, you can take advantage of your past experiences. You will get the support of the authorities who will guide you through. You will come up with an idea to add new partners in the business.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Today, you will feel under the weather so kindly take care. Closeness with your spouse will increase leading to better understanding and compatibility. Work can be hampered due to wrong information so be careful when sharing details or gathering information. You will obey your mother’s orders as she is always right. Don’t be in a hurry with important tasks, take your time and read documents carefully. The day is not auspicious for people associated with the film industry.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Today, the closeness with your lover will increase making the bond stronger. There will also be an increase in the income of people doing private jobs. It will be beneficial under Tuesday’s skies to work with the advice of your spouse. Some of you can go shopping with family but keep a check on your expenses. Today, you will come in contact with new people on social media, that will double your social network.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Today, your mind will be happy for the whole day, keeping you relaxed and calm. People will have high expectations from you in work as well as in personal life. Due to this reason, there might be a little pressure on you. Parents will be delighted as children will enjoy sports and fun other than TV and mobile. Health of a family member can be a cause of concern. Try to avoid arguments in marital relations as it will create barriers.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): People will take inspiration from your good performance at work and studies. Today is a good day when some of you can discuss a few serious issues with close people. You may consider buying a new vehicle in the coming days. Parents will feel proud of their children’s progress in exams as well as their behaviour. Married couples will have a blissful day today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): There can be internal politics in the office, so be cautious and alert. Patients suffering from blood pressure need to take extra care and your health will bother you. There is a possibility of failure of important equipment that will hamper the important work. You should avoid people with negative tendencies as it will harm you personally. While you expect help from others, keep your self-respect in mind.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Today, some of you can get back the money you lent. Those searching for jobs will get new opportunities in the coming days. Couples in love will experience new freshness in their relationships. Today, you will be in the mood to solve many problems personally as well as others. Students will get excellent results in higher education.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Family discord will be peaceful under Tuesday’s skies. Some of you can get lucky as money will flow in from different sources. You will get pleasant news from relatives that will end the day well. It would be good to motivate your life partner for a career today. There will be a desire to do something new and creative in mind. A few of you can be emotional thinking about the problems of others.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your performance in competitive examinations will be excellent, thus increasing your confidence to do better. You should avoid pretentiousness and pomp as it only gives happiness for a limited time. Some of you will be eager to reach your goals despite all odds. People associated with politics can get a high position in the coming days. There is a possibility of traveling abroad for work as well as leisure.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today, colleagues can cheat you so be careful. You should avoid false pride and arrogance as it will make you negative from inside. Take care of the feelings of family members as they need a lot of attention. It is necessary to control your expenses because you need to save money for a rainy day. Diabetic patients are advised to take care of their diet and health.

