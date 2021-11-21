Daily Horoscope for 21 November: Here's what the stars have in store for you today

Sunday is finally here and your stars have aligned themselves to bring forth new beginnings, good luck and renew tangled associations

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March-19 April):

It’s time to say goodbye to heartbreaks and say hello to a new ray of light in your life. As the Sun leaves behind the sensitivities of Scorpio, marching towards the perceptive and ever vibrant Sagittarius, life will give you a new and positive outlook to view situations. Seal all your wounds and get ready to forget about them and the sun has decided to take you on a journey of new beliefs, ideas and open more prospects for education and travel.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

As you have been deeply invested in building meaningful romantic connections, the Sunday skies will work in your favor by helping you strengthen the romantic bond. As the sun moves towards an adventure-seeking Sagittarius, you will learn to cope with commitment hang-ups and explore your intimacy wounds.

GEMINI (21 May-20 June):

You have been through a lot lately and it has been stressful. Trying to rearrange your life, workflow and even your health, the entire process has been arduous. However, the Sunday skies have decided to reward you for all the effort as the sun makes a sizzling debut in Sagittarius, activating feelings of harmony, agreement and even compromise. You are ready to explore new relationships, so get ready for new beginnings.

CANCER (21 June -21-22 July):

You have spent time in nurturing your romantic life and now you are ready to move towards new goals as the sun heads towards Sagittarius from the passionate and sensual Scorpio. Your centre of attention has shifted to health issues, fine-tuning your craft and day-to-day activities and your lover will have to understand this.

LEO (23 July-22-23 August):

You are fierce, with an undaunted spirit and the universe has decided to release you from the emotional turmoil you have been in as the Sun departs from the obsessive and sensitive Scorpio, moving towards an adventurous Sagittarius. After working on family issues, it is time to put yourself out there and mingle as the moon also enters Gemini, activating your house of love, freedom, passion and pleasure

VIRGO (23 August-23 September):

Work has been on your mind and a priority in your life. The moon has been hovering over your career-driven tenth house but it will also form a harmonious trine with Jupiter, expanding your opportunities to work and undertake new educational journeys. Your hard work will surely pay off and your romantic desires will soon find a way. Remember that the love you seek is seeking you.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

The moon’s harmonious connect with Jupiter gives you an opportunity of self-expression and the chance to grow out of your comfort zone. You have been focused on building your natural skills and activating your talent. The Sunday skies will surely help you now in directing your energy towards boosting your mental health, educational opportunities and communication concerns.

SCORPIO (23 October - 21 November):

You have been deeply involved in rebuilding yourself. Working on your self-image, independence and body, you will now head towards cultivating your talent and reshaping your work energy. The Gemini moon is glimmering through your eighth house of soul-to-soul connections and sex, which means that a long overdue conversation can be initiated and if you are already coupled, you might be heading towards a long and stable foundation.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

The sun makes its dazzling debut in your sign and its finally time for you to celebrate after a heavy emotional ride. You are ready to explore yourself, to re-define your self-image and expression . You have time to focus on your health and very soon, the world will witness a new and evolved Sagittarian.

CAPRICORN (22 December -19 January):

There is change in store for you, and you are ready to move with a slower pace into an introverted stage. You will reflect on your solitude, on ideas and opportunities of renewal and will devote your energy to transform, focusing on releasing over garnering success.

AQUARIUS (20 January-18 February):

You have been immersed in work, setting out new career goals and tied up with work commitments. As the sun moves into Sagittarius, find a new point of focus by making connections with your family, community and foster new relationship bonds. You are going to keep your love locked down and will think about a plan that works long-term. It is vital for you to concentrate on better defining your point of focus and clarify your relation with your career.

PISCES (19 February - 20 March):

The sun moves into Sagittarius and gives you the much needed energy to enhance your career and reputation. Shed all your long-held misconceptions and focus on your career goals and ambitions that have waited long enough and have been on hold. Embark on new educational efforts, take some time off for yourself and build a new work focus in life.