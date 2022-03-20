Daily Horoscope for 20 March: Check what the stars have in store for you this Sunday

Under Sunday’s skies most people are expected to have a favourable day, although they must be wary of discord in family. Remember to maintain a calm demeanour when faced with such situation today

Your daily dose of horoscope is here. On 20 March, as the Sunday skies brighten your day, many of you will have a favourable day ahead.

Students and working professionals will be excited with their prospects today. However, be wary of discord in the family. Remember to maintain a calm demeanour when faced with such situation today.

Here is the horoscope for all zodiac signs this Sunday:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Those who are married will have an enjoyable day with their spouse today. Peace and prosperity will reign in your family under today’s skies. Students and working professionals will be optimistic about their career and higher education prospects. Any disputes will be resolved amicably after the intervention of a close friend. Some people of this zodiac sign may plan to conduct a religious ceremony today to bring in harmony and inner peace into their lives.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Today, many of you might plan to stay at home and enjoy a day filled with laughter and fun with your family. Some might establish a new business. While your confidence will get a boost under Sunday’s skies, do not get overconfident and leave all your tasks to others. Those in business might see lower profits than what they expected.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Those in machinery-related business may face some snags today. Some might receive some bad news this evening. People of this zodiac sign will have a hectic day today and will have to multi-task to complete all their work on time. It is advisable that you seek help from your friends and colleagues so as to not get overwhelmed by your workload. Today, your achievements may be overlooked by people close to you.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

Under Sunday’s skies being too adamant to prove yourself can cause you to lose face among the people close to you. Try to complete any important tasks in the first half of the day itself. There might be chances of discord in your family today.

Leo (23 July 23- 23 August)

Under today’s skies, you will be able to complete all your work with great enthusiasm, while maintaining your daily routine. Many will benefit from old acquaintances and reap the rewards of the hard work they put in earlier. You will be able to strengthen your ties with certain influential people.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Many will be worried by the money they had lent out. Avoid taking risks or experimenting with your business model as you might already be under pressure to complete old orders. Some will have a frank discussion with their family about their marriage prospects. Others may have to be careful while maintaining a relationship with their romantic partner.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

Under today’s skies, there will be a chance to mend strained relationships. You will do your best to complete long-hindered tasks and achieve desired results. People involved in legal disputes will be able to get rid of hurdles. Many will yearn for a better lifestyle and income today.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Try not to expect too much from others under Sunday’s skies. There are chances of discord and arguments in the family. Many might be depressed after not getting desired results today. The day is likely to begin on a positive note for most people this Sunday. Do not incur expenses while trying to show-off your money.

Sagittarius (22 November 22- 21 December)

This Sunday, remember your past mistakes and make a vow not to repeat them. Those who are starting a new business today, will have a favourable day ahead. Your romantic relationship will strengthen under today’s skies.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

You will win over your rivals at the workplace. Many might invest in a new business today. Those who are employed will see stability in their job in the coming days. Some of you will be worried about your close family and friends who are living outside India.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The day might start off well for you. There are chances of an argument with your life partner, which can cause a strain on your mental health. Some of you may experience nerve pain; don’t ignore the issue and immediately consult a physician. A sudden journey can be a source of inconvenience for you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Some of you may experience neck pain today. There are chances of some undesirable news today. Any important tasks may get hindered today. Try not to take any risk in business as it can lead to losses. Try not to interfere in others’ matters and maintain your distance from any ongoing dispute.

